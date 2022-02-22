Back

New MRT trains arrive in S'pore to replace 1987 fleet. They're designed in Germany, made in China.

The 1987 trains in operation since MRT was a thing will be retired.

Belmont Lay | February 22, 2022, 03:10 AM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The first two new trains for the North-South and East-West MRT lines (NSEWL) have arrived in Singapore.

They are part of a fleet of 106 new trains designed in Germany and built in China.

The trains were shipped to Singapore by sea.

The journey took about one month to complete.

Details about the new trains were shared by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Facebook on Feb. 21.

Replace trains in use since 1987

The new rolling stock will replace trains that have been operating on the two lines since 1987 when the NSEWL began operations.

The first-generation trains will be retired when the new trains enter service from the end of 2022.

The new trains also highlight how the supply chain spans many countries in the northern hemisphere.

“The design was conceptualised in Germany before they were manufactured and assembled in China, and their parts were sourced from various countries including United Kingdom, France and Germany,” LTA wrote.

Decked out in green and red stripes, the traditional colours of NSEWL, they will serve commuters from end-2022, LTA added.

The trains will undergo rigorous testing and commissioning works before they are ready.

Standardised look

In 2018, LTA announced that it had bought 66 new trains to replace its oldest fleet.

The trains were to be made by Canadian company Bombardier Transportation, and were supposed to arrive in batches from 2021.

In 2020, it was announced that a second set of 40 trains were to be bought from Bombardier to replace second- and third-generation trains on the North-South and East-West lines from 2024.

The 19 second-generation trains have been operating since 1995.

The 21 third-generation trains have been in service since 2000.

A total of 198 trains of six different types serve the NSEWL as of 2020.

In contrast, all 106 new trains will have the same design.

French rail transport manufacturing company Alstom has acquired Bombadier, with the acquisition finalised in January 2021.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Nightbirde, 31, who wowed 'America’s Got Talent' audience, dies of cancer

She could not proceed after the audition but left a mark on audiences.

February 22, 2022, 02:45 PM

Marathoner Soh Rui Yong apologises to S'pore National Olympic Council for how he handled past disputes

Soh hopes they can resolve their differences and "move forward in the best interests of Singapore sports".

February 22, 2022, 02:06 PM

6-month-old S'pore-born panda Le Le annoys mum by trying to steal her food, she shoves him in face

From a jelly bean to an annoying fluff ball in 6 months.

February 22, 2022, 01:37 PM

I went to JC because I didn’t know what I wanted to do at 16. Now I wish I’d gone to Poly.

If I had the opportunity to turn back time, I would have chosen a different academic path.

February 22, 2022, 12:24 PM

S'porean badminton player, Loh Kean Yew, breaks into top 10 of world rankings for the first time

Congrats!

February 22, 2022, 12:17 PM

Lawrence Wong: S'pore quietly confident in dealing with Omicron wave

But a new mutation could be milder and that would be good news.

February 22, 2022, 11:48 AM

Over 1,200 cartons & 2,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized; 37-year-old man arrested

Court proceedings are ongoing.

February 22, 2022, 11:33 AM

S$45 durian-themed high tea at hidden cafe in Jalan Besar

It's actually quite near the MRT station.

February 22, 2022, 11:00 AM

Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine

Joe Biden condemned Putin's actions and said the US and its partners would respond.

February 22, 2022, 11:00 AM

Etude x Loacker makeup collection available on Shopee from Feb. 22, free wafers for first 500 customers

Make you look as sweet as the wafer biscuits.

February 22, 2022, 10:40 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.