30 MRT station toilets in S’pore to be refurbished

What about Simei?

Matthias Ang | February 12, 2022, 09:00 PM

Starting from Feb. 18, both SMRT and LTA will be working together to progressively refurbish the toilets at 30 SMRT MRT stations on the North-South, East-West and Circle Lines.

Refurbishment will begin with Yishun and Raffles Place stations

The move is part of ongoing efforts to make commuting more pleasant and will kick off with Yishun and Raffles Place stations.

According to LTA, the improved toilets will feature better ventilation and anti-slip tiles, as well as more energy-efficient lighting and water-saving taps.

In addition, the toilets at stations undergoing refurbishment will be closed for around 2.5 months on average.

SMRT station staff will direct commuters who require the toilet to neighbouring malls, buildings or adjacent stations.

The refurbishment will last until the third quarter of 2024.

Here is the list of stations:

Source: LTA Facebook

