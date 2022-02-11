Back

All 3 Mom's Touch outlets in S'pore by No Signboard abruptly close on Feb. 10

No Signboard owed landlords of two Mom's Touch branches S$176,000.

Zi Shan Kow | February 11, 2022, 11:54 AM

Korean fast food chain Mom's Touch suddenly closed all of its outlets on Feb. 10, after its operator, No Signboard, declared that it was unable to continue business due to its liabilities.

No more Mom's Touch

All three Mom's Touch outlets ceased operations on Feb. 10, following a curt announcement on their social platforms on the same day.

The Facebook post simply read: "Mom’s Touch has ceased operations at all outlets with effect from today, 10 Feb 2022".

Popular in South Korea

The chain has over 1,200 stores in South Korea, and specialises in fried chicken and burgers.

Mom's Touch had three outlets at The Centrepoint, Paya Lebar Quarter and Eastwood Centre.

Owes landlords S$176,000

Mom's Touch had operated under Hawker QSR, a subsidiary of restaurant operator No Signboard.

On Feb. 9, Hawker QSR declared that it was unable to continue business due to its liabilities, according to The Business Times.

Hawker QSR also said it will be pursuing creditors' voluntary liquidation.

A week ago, it was reported that No Signboard had received letters of demand from landlords due to unpaid rent and other due payments amounting to S$176,000 for its two Mom’s Touch outlets at Paya Lebar and Centrepoint.

Top images by Hartono Harjono on Google Maps and Mom's Touch/Instagram.

