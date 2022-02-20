Back

MOH 'urgently' looking for manpower to support Covid-19 operations as cases rise

Deployment starts this month.

Zi Shan Kow | February 20, 2022, 07:32 PM

The Singapore Healthcare Corps (SHC) is looking for more manpower due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

Call for manpower

The Ministry of Health (MOH) put out the call to individuals who have previously registered with the SHC.

"Due to rising Covid-19 cases, we urgently require manpower to support the ramp-up of Covid-19 operations," said MOH in a text message.

Image by Mothership.

The SHC was created to to support healthcare professionals in Covid-19 related operations and in community care.

The Corps welcomes individuals with or without healthcare experience, and individuals shortlisted for deployment will be provided training.

Paid contract positions

According to an email sent by MOH, roles include the management of Covid-19 positive patients in hospitals and community care facilities, and as backfill manpower in business-as-usual settings.

The email said that the roles are paid contract positions, available from February.

Applicants may be required to attend a briefing session as part of the shortlisting process.

"Certain deployments require individuals to have prior healthcare training, and/or hold a valid practising certificate from the relevant professional boards," said the email.

In a registration form, applicants are asked about their background, experience in healthcare, availability, deployment preferences and vaccination statuses.

Top image by Mothership.

