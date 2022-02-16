Back

Primary school students can take transport provided by MOE to paediatric vaccination centres without parents

Registration details will be provided on February 18.

Matthias Ang | February 16, 2022, 05:39 PM

Starting from Term 2, after the March 2022 school holidays, the Ministry of Education (MOE) will provide buses for primary school students below the age of 12 to take them to paediatric vaccination centres (VC) under the School-Facilitated Vaccination Exercise.

According to a press release by the ministry, parents and guardians of students can opt in for this support if their child is medically eligible and willing to be vaccinated without the accompaniment of parents.

Registration details will be provided on the Parent Gateway on Feb. 18.

For parents who wish to get their child vaccinated before Term 2, they can either walk in to any paediatric VC from Monday to Thursday

before 7pm without the need for a prior appointment, or book an appointment on the Ministry of Health's National Appointment System.

75 per cent of primary school students have already received their first dose

The press release further stated that as of Feb. 13, about 213,000 children aged five to 11 have received at least their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 120,000 have received their second dose.

Among the students in primary schools, about 79 per cent have signed up, with 75 percent having received at least their first dose.

MOE further noted that it is on track for over 70 per cent of primary school students to have received both doses of the Covid19 vaccine by

end February 2022.

In addition, 23,500 pre-school children (i.e. born in 2016 and 2017) have registered on MOH's National Appointment System (NAS) and close to 18,000 have received at least their first dose.

More than 26,500 children have taken the Covid-19 vaccine under the general walk-in arrangement, which allows them to be vaccinated without a prior appointment at paediatric VCs from Mondays to Thursdays before 7pm.

