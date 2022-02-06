Search for missing dog with tongue always sticking out still ongoing at Choa Chu Kang

A pet owner has offered a S$500 reward for anyone who finds and returns her missing pet dog.

In a post on Feb. 2, Facebook user "Shirlyn XueQi" put up a missing pet notice which details her dog's physical characteristics and health-related information.

The dog, a Maltese named Miffy, went missing at around 7pm to 8pm on Feb. 1. She was near a lift on the second floor of Choa Chu Kang Blk 202.

In a subsequent update by the owner, Miffy was last seen at around 4am on Feb. 3 at the "bicycle area" at Choa Chu Kang Blk 213.

According to her owner, the pet dog requires help to eat her food, and also requires five types of medication per day.

Miffy's owner has also engaged an animal communicator -- someone who claims to be able to communicate with animals psychically -- to help find her.

Her owner has also put up missing pet notices at several spots in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang Ave 1 to appeal to the public on information regarding her whereabouts.

As of 12pm on Feb. 6, the search for Miffy is still ongoing at the area encompassing Blk 202 to Blk 221.

Miffy's owner said a police report has been made, and asks members of the public to notify her immediately if they spot her.

Top image via Shirlyn XueQi

