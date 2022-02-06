Back

Search for missing dog with tongue always sticking out still ongoing at Choa Chu Kang

Her owner has offered a S$500 reward for anyone who manages to find and return her.

Kayla Wong | February 06, 2022, 12:47 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A pet owner has offered a S$500 reward for anyone who finds and returns her missing pet dog.

In a post on Feb. 2, Facebook user "Shirlyn XueQi" put up a missing pet notice which details her dog's physical characteristics and health-related information.

The dog, a Maltese named Miffy, went missing at around 7pm to 8pm on Feb. 1. She was near a lift on the second floor of Choa Chu Kang Blk 202.

In a subsequent update by the owner, Miffy was last seen at around 4am on Feb. 3 at the "bicycle area" at Choa Chu Kang Blk 213.

According to her owner, the pet dog requires help to eat her food, and also requires five types of medication per day.

Miffy's owner has also engaged an animal communicator -- someone who claims to be able to communicate with animals psychically -- to help find her.

Her owner has also put up missing pet notices at several spots in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang Ave 1 to appeal to the public on information regarding her whereabouts.

Image via Mothership reader

As of 12pm on Feb. 6, the search for Miffy is still ongoing at the area encompassing Blk 202 to Blk 221.

Miffy's owner said a police report has been made, and asks members of the public to notify her immediately if they spot her.

Top image via Shirlyn XueQi

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Woman, 52, dies in suspected drowning case at Keppel Club swimming pool

Investigations are ongoing.

February 06, 2022, 12:38 PM

Man in Thailand looks just like Vin Diesel, has been dressing like him for years

Dom Thai-retto.

February 06, 2022, 12:34 PM

The S'pore youths who have never stepped into a club because of Covid-19

For two years now, Covid-19 has robbed some 18-year-olds of the rite of passage that they were meant to take. So what?

February 06, 2022, 10:16 AM

13,046 Covid-19 cases in S'pore? No worries, doctors reassure public.

This is what it is like living with endemic Covid-19.

February 06, 2022, 04:04 AM

10,390 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 5

7,505 are local cases detected via ART.

February 05, 2022, 10:56 PM

Students receive 'hell money' from University of Toronto dorm for Lunar New Year

The 'hell money' were put in red envelopes and placed in the common area.

February 05, 2022, 07:07 PM

M'sian motorcyclist in S'pore tailgates car to evade parking fee, gantry arm smacks pillion rider's head

Penalty for parking fee evasion: Big oof to the head.

February 05, 2022, 06:53 PM

Man discovers SIA limited edition batik mahjong set contains errors

May affect chances to "Kong".

February 05, 2022, 06:34 PM

Original 'Ah Boys to Men' actor Tosh Zhang slams haters of 'Ah Girls Go Army'

He called the haters, "Y’all loser ass haters".

February 05, 2022, 05:52 PM

M'sian couple accuse Hougang landlord of chasing them out after 1 day, wanting to confiscate deposit

Videos of the forced eviction and argument were recorded as they unfolded.

February 05, 2022, 04:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.