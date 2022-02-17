Universal Studios S'pore to begin construction of Minion Land, 3 Resorts World Sentosa hotels to be refurbished

A new themed zone, Minion Land, will open at Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

The addition of the "highly immersive" attraction is part of Resorts World Sentosa's (RWS) upcoming expansion to bring about new and exciting visitor experiences, to "reinvigorate Singapore's tourism and welcome back international visitors".

Construction of the new attraction is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022.

Minion Land

For fans of Illumination’s Despicable Me, Minion Land will be of particular interest as it will feature the popular and mischievous Minions from the show.

RWS added that "new adventures will be in store" at the expansive zone, as there will be multiple rides available for visitors to explore.

This includes the world’s first original ride exclusive to Universal Studios Singapore, and Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, an immersive motion-simulator 3D ride featuring a hyper-realistic projection system.

For those who want some souvenirs, themed shops and restaurants will also be available in the new Minion Zone, RWS said.

Refurbishment of new hotels

In addition, RWS plans to refurbish three of its hotels – Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Hotel Michael and Festive Hotel.

The hotels are expected to undergo renovation works in phases, from the second quarter of 2022 through 2023.

When completed, Festive Hotel will be refashioned into a business-leisure and work-vacation hotel, with mobile working spaces and lifestyle offerings meeting new work trends.

RWS shared that it hoped the expansion plans will "propel RWS further on its journey to become a world-leading sustainable tourism destination".

RWS CEO, Tan Hee Teck, added: “With our upcoming RWS 2.0 developments, we are confident that RWS will be well-positioned to lead the recovery of Singapore’s tourism as borders gradually reopen. We are excited to welcome the return of more international travellers with an even more vibrant RWS in the near future.”

Other new experiences to look forward to as part of RWS 2.0

Previously, RWS had announced a major rebranding of the Sentosa SEA aquarium into the Singapore Oceanarium (SGO).

The aquarium will be expanded to more than three times its size, with the SGO expected to be completed in end-2024.

RWS added that content that is "larger in scale and depth than the SEA Aquarium", and enhanced through "state-of-the-art digital innovation and interactive technology", will be offered.

To strengthen sustainable tourism in Singapore, RWS and the National University of Singapore (NUS) has also jointly set up a research facility focusing on biodiversity conservation and decarbonisation, announced on Jan. 5, 2022.

S$10 million in funding was committed to supporting the RWS-NUS Living Laboratory and its research.

