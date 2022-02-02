McDonald's S'pore distributes 6,500 Prosperity Meals to SBS Transit staff

As a gesture of appreciation to the frontliners in the public transport service who have to work this festive season, McDonald's Singapore distributed 6,500 Prosperity Meals to the staff at SBS Transit.

Prosperity Meals for SBS Transit staff

The meals were given to bus captains, interchange staff, traffic inspectors, transit security officers and cleaners across 17 bus interchanges.

According to a release from McDonald's, the meals were mainly shared in vouchers; meals that were presented observed the highest level of safety measures.

Thank-you notes

In addition to the meals, McDonald's also developed and shared a thank-you note with SBS Transit, in appreciation of their employees' commitment towards ensuring a seamless and safe commute for the public during this festive period.

Managing director for McDonald's Singapore, Benjamin Boh said: "We wanted to spare a special thought for our front liners in the public transport service this Lunar New Year, especially those who have to forgo family celebrations in the spirit of duty. We hope this small gesture of appreciation on our part will help spread some festive cheer and ring in prosperity for the new year.”

Follow and listen to our podcast here