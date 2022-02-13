Mazda driver angrily exits car at Punggol traffic junction after driver refused to give way to him

A minor scuffle between two drivers occurred recently along Punggol Road, after one driver failed to give way to another.

According to the timestamp of the dashcam video, the incident took place on Feb. 12.

Anger after car failed to give way

The video shows a black Mazda pull up alongside the dashcam car, before signalling to change lanes due to road works ahead.

However, instead of giving way, the dashcam car speeds up, cutting the Mazda off and forcing it to brake abruptly.

Once both vehicles are past the road works, the Mazda speeds up and can be seen swerving erratically.

It then stops in front of the dashcam car at the next junction.

The driver exits the Mazda, perhaps with the intention of confronting the driver of the dashcam car. He even tries to chase after it, but the dashcam car speeds off.

Reactions

The video has gained quite a bit of traction in the three hours after it has been circulated by Facebook page Roads.sg.

Commenters can be easily split into three groups, with the first being those who disapproved of the dashcam car's actions.

They noted that the driver had sped up after the Mazda signalled right, and said that he should have been more gracious by giving way to the Mazda.

The second group placed the blame on the Mazda driver. Some pointed out that the dashcam driver was not obligated to give way simply because another car wanted to change lanes.

One user added that the road works were visible from far away, and the Mazda driver should have had plenty of time to change lanes.

Others stated that the Mazda driver was endangering himself and other motorists by exiting his car at the junction.

The last portion of commenters faulted both drivers.

Top photo from Roads.sg