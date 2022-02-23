Back

Man with no shirt, no mask sits on LTA officer's motorcycle in middle of road as if his grandfather's name is Jurong West St 93

The man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Zi Shan Kow | February 23, 2022, 05:31 PM

A man wearing only a pair of black shorts was photographed staring down a Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officer while sitting on the officer's motorcycle in the middle of the road.

The incident took place on Feb. 22 at 9:40am along Jurong West Street 93, reported Shin Min Daily News.

In the photo, the man with a toned upper torso could be seen sitting on a stationary white motorcycle and engaging in a stare down with a LTA officer.

The man was not wearing a mask, a shirt, nor did he have any shoes on.

The image was widely circulated online, as curious commenters attempted to make sense of the puzzling situation and how it all came to be.

Arrested by police

According to Shin Min, the man caught the attention of a LTA enforcement officer who happened to be patrolling the area.

The man was loitering around at that time, and his strange behaviour prompted the officer to step forward and understand the situation.

When the officer stopped his motorcycle in the middle of the road, the man decided to take the opportunity to hop on the officer's seat.

Atop the vehicle, the man refused to get down.

The officer had no choice but to call the police to deal with the situation.

The incident led to a traffic congestion, and the man was apprehended when the police arrived.

The police told Shin Min that a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion for drug-related offences at the scene.

The case is under investigation.

Top image via @tiagongg.sg/Instagram.

