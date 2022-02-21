Market Street Hawker Centre to move from Cross St to new CapitaSpring building, opens in Apr. 2022

For those working in the CBD, here's something to take note of.

Market Street Hawker Centre will soon take up permanent residence at the new CapitaSpring building next to Raffles Place MRT station.

It was previously located at the second and third levels of Golden Shoe Carpark at 88 Market Street and was thus also known as the Golden Shoe Hawker Centre.

The 33-year-old hawker centre was shuttered in 2017 to make way for the construction of CapitaSpring, a 280m-tall integrated development.

An interim hawker centre was subsequently set up at Cross Street.

Some popular stalls there are Ah Liang Ipoh Hor Fun, Golden Nur Nasi Briyani and Wei Nan Wang Lor Mee.

CapitaSpring

CapitaSpring, which was completed in 2021, will house the new Market Street Hawker Centre on its second and third floors.

The new hawker centre comprises 56 stalls and is scheduled to open in April 2022.

Aside from the hawker centre, other areas in the 51-storey building that are open to the public include:

Green Oasis, a mid-air botanical promenade which spirals from Levels 17 to 20

Sky Garden, which comprises an observatory deck and a rooftop garden.

The Green Oasis is already open to the public, while the Sky Garden will open in the second quarter of 2022.

The building also includes offices, retail spaces and serviced apartments.

Top photo from Soo Hin Yeoh / FB and by Ashley Tan