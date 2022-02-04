Back

Man in MacPherson uses blowtorch to rid pig trotters of hair over open drain grills

He is singeing the hairs off the skin before cleaning and cooking the pig trotters.

Karen Lui | February 04, 2022, 06:31 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

When someone mentions grilled pig trotters, disembodied pig trotters sitting on drain grills are probably not what comes to mind.

So, a sight like this was bound to get others curious -- which was exactly what a man was seen doing along 82 Macpherson Lane as he sat by the drain grill blowtorching one of six pork trotters.

Burning off hairs on the skin

The video was filmed and shared by TikToker @brucemathieu8 on Jan. 30.

He had encountered this peculiar sight and had to find out more.

As the TikToker approached the unmasked man who was blowtorching the pig trotter, the latter remarked in Mandarin with a heavy accent, "Grilling meat to celebrate the new year".

The man attested to the taste of the pig trotters when asked by @brucemathieu8, who added in English, "I don't recommend this."

Nonetheless, the TikToker continued the conversation by asking in Mandarin, "How long do you have to sear it for?"

"I have to burn off the hairs on the skin completely before scrubbing it clean," the man replied in Mandarin before adding that he would cook it after performing those tasks.

Both poultry and pork are often singed after slaughter to remove stub feathers and bristles and one can singe pork with a blowtorch.

However, the sight of meat for human consumption placed on drain grills in a public space sparked concerns of hygiene and cleanliness.

The first pig trotter had turned mostly black towards the end of the video and the man started to blowtorch the next one.

@brucemathieu8 continued filming for a little longer before wishing the man "Happy New Year" and backing away.

The man wished him back with a smile before the video ended.

The video has garnered over 121,200 views, 1,640 likes, and 553 comments.

Check out the full video here:

@brucemathieu8 #singaporetiktok #fun #fypシ #SG #fyp #singapore #brucemathieu #sgone #sgfyp #fypp #food #foodie #foodlover #foodlover #foodies #funnymoments ♬ original sound - brucemathieu8

Commenters respond

Netizens appear to be divided about this incident based on the comments.

Some felt that the man should be left alone as he is not harming anyone and is preparing food for his own consumption.

A few also highlighted that the man clarified that he is not cooking the meat but using the blowtorch to remove the hairs before cleaning and cooking it.

Others pointed out that he wasn't wearing a mask and lambasted him for cooking in a public space. They also debated if his actions would damage public property.

Mothership has reached out to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and will update when they respond.

Read more

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via @brucemathieu8 on TikTok.

S'poreans can expect help to manage cost of living in Budget 2022: Lawrence Wong

The finance minister said 2022's Budget is taking place amidst "a strong and steady recovery of the economy".

February 04, 2022, 06:08 PM

Mother of 3 children with special learning needs shares how S’pore non-profit has provided her invaluable emotional & financial support

Care Corner Singapore’s programmes are funded by donations from members of the public and corporates. You can contribute to this cause too.

February 04, 2022, 05:59 PM

No Signboard owes Centrepoint & PLQ Mall landlords S$176,000 in rental arrears & other payments

Pandemic killing this business.

February 04, 2022, 05:55 PM

Ex-actor Huang Yiliang starts 10-month jail term for assaulting employee, 'more than sufficient evidence' says judge

He faces another charge of disturbing the public peace.

February 04, 2022, 05:50 PM

Employers should review BCPs, reward those who cover for colleagues in potential Omicron surge: MOM, NTUC, & SNEF

Brace yourselves.

February 04, 2022, 05:35 PM

Korean actress Lee Yoo Mi goes from 40,000 to 7.1 million followers after starring in 'Squid Game' & 'All of Us Are Dead'

The series "All of Us Are Dead" premiered on Netflix on Jan. 28.

February 04, 2022, 04:56 PM

Man, 27, convicted of rape, found dead at foot of Holland Drive block hours before sentencing

He was convicted last year for raping an 18-year-old girl he spotted at Clarke Quay.

February 04, 2022, 04:23 PM

Story about 8-year-old girl kidnapped at shopping mall in S'pore is false: Police

The police take a serious view of such false claims that cause public alarm.

February 04, 2022, 04:12 PM

M'sia's health ministry close to recommending opening borders & lifting other Covid restrictions

Malaysia's health minister also teased "some big announcements" in the coming days.

February 04, 2022, 03:46 PM

S'pore otter pup's mouth & paw caught in fishing hook, rescue operation conducted

The four-month-old pup was observed to have been screaming in pain for days.

February 04, 2022, 03:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.