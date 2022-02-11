Back

M'sian police called to investigate wrapped 'human-like' package that turned out to be a wax doll

False alarm.

Faris Alfiq | February 11, 2022, 12:28 AM

A worker at a waste management company in Malaysia called the police for assistance over what he suspected to be a human body wrapped in a blanket and plastic on Feb. 8, The Star reported.

Baharudin Mat Taib, Assistant Commissioner police for Shah Alam, Selangor, said that a forensic team was dispatched to conduct further investigations.

According to The Star, the incident took place at the back of a motorcycle shop.

The police, however, did not uncover any human body.

Instead, they opened the mysterious package to reveal a wax doll shaped like a woman.

Suspected body in foetal position wrapped in plastic

A Twitter user uploaded several photos of the scene. The tweet garnered more than 42,000 likes and 20,000 retweets at the time of writing.

In one of the photos the user uploaded, the suspected crime scene was seen cordoned off from the public while several officers conducted the investigation.

Several police cars and a police van can also be seen in a photo.

A photo captured what looked like a human-like figure in a foetal position that was wrapped in a blanket and clear plastic wrap, similar to the one described by the worker who called the police.

The suspected "body" was surrounded by trash, including a discarded license plate.

The Twitter user also uploaded a photo of the unwrapped package, which contains a wax doll shaped like a woman.

Police advised not to speculate

The Star reported that the police had advised members of the public not to speculate the case.

"We have classified the case as no offence disclosed, as we have found no criminal element in the case," Baharudin said.

He added that the public had been advised "not to speculate on images related to the case that have since been circulated on social media".

Top images via Tsgxy/Twitter

