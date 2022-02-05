Back

M'sian motorcyclist in S'pore tailgates car to evade parking fee, gantry arm smacks pillion rider's head

Penalty for parking fee evasion: Big oof to the head.

Belmont Lay | February 05, 2022, 06:53 PM

The rider of a Malaysia-registered motorcycle tried to take the cheap way out of a multistorey car park in Singapore recently by evading payment.

But he ended up having the exit gantry arm smacking his female pillion rider on the head and blocking her way out.

The incident was caught on the rear view camera of the car in front of the motorcycle and put up on Facebook.

Upon realising what had happened, the female companion had to dismount from the motorbike and make her way around the gantry arm.

The rider then appeared embarrassed -- by having his pillion rider take the blow to her helmet and effectively being caught without paying for his parking fee.

He also appeared to have been laughing behind his mask -- as he still managed to get free parking.

Could face S$25 fine

According to the Housing & Development Board, stiffer fines were introduced to deter parking offences since July 1, 2019.

HDB said it is an offence for motorists to evade payment of parking charges by tailgating other vehicles or bypassing car park gantries at Electronic Parking System car parks.

HDB and the Urban Redevelopment Authority have issued about 4,400 notices every year to motorists for evasion of parking charges.

Motorcycles, cars and heavy vehicles currently face a fine of S$25, S$50 and S$80 respectively for fee evasion.

