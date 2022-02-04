Back

M'sia's health ministry close to recommending opening borders & lifting other Covid restrictions

Malaysia's health minister also teased "some big announcements" in the coming days.

Jean Chien Tay | February 04, 2022, 03:46 PM

Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Feb. 3 that his ministry may recommend opening up the country's borders and lifting some restrictions, as the population is close to achieving the desired clinical and vaccination thresholds, The Vibes reported.

Khairy said the target can be achieved if more people receive the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot and a certain percentage of children receive their vaccines.

However, the 46-year-old did not mention any specific percentages to be met in order for his ministry to recommend the easing of restrictions.

Urged those who are reluctant to get their booster jab

“I have an idea in my mind which I don’t want to inform you just yet, but as far as the MOH (Ministry of Health) is concerned, we are almost there," the politician said.

Speaking at a press conference for the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children, Khairy said his ministry will be making recommendations to the Covid-19 Ministerial Quartet for further reopening, according to The Vibes.

He further said that the country's booster drive seems to have "hit a wall", with only 55 per cent of adults receiving their booster jabs, adding that he will be monitoring the uptake rate of boosters.

The health minister urged those who are reluctant to get their boosters as his ministry intends to propose lifting border restrictions and "many other things".

"I need the cooperation from those yet to receive their booster doses to go and get it,” he said.

Vaccination for children on a voluntary basis

As of Feb. 2, Malaysia rolled out registration for children aged five to 11 to receive their Covid-19 vaccine, though only 15 per cent of the eligible cohort has registered so far, Bernama reported.

The vaccination drive for children will be on a voluntary basis, and no restrictions will be imposed on unvaccinated children.

In the past six months, 147,282 children aged five to 12 have been infected with Covid-19, and 26 of them succumbed to the virus, according to The Edge Markets.

"Some big announcement" could be on the way

Malaysia's Ministry of Health (KKM) will also be announcing some significant changes to isolation and quarantine rules in the coming days, The Vibes reported.

However, the ministry will evaluate the potential impact of the Lunar New Year celebrations before "making some big announcements".

The country reported 5,720 new cases on Feb. 3, with a daily average of 5,298 infections.

Top image via Khairy Jamaluddin/Facebook

