S'porean badminton player, Loh Kean Yew, breaks into top 10 of world rankings for the first time

Congrats!

Low Jia Ying | February 22, 2022, 12:17 PM

For the first time in his career, Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew has entered the top 10 of the world rankings.

The 24-year-old is now ninth in the latest rankings published by the Badminton World Federation on Tuesday (Feb. 22), climbing three spots from his 12th ranking last week.

This comes after the Singapore men's team clinched a historic joint-bronze finish at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Selangor last week.

Won all but one singles match

The team eventually lost to Indonesia 3-2 to claim bronze, and qualified for the Thomas Cup in May this year.

As semi-finalists, this is the third time that Singapore has qualified for the cup. The past two times were in 1986 and 2014.

Loh's only defeat at the Asia Team Championships was against world number seven Lee Zii Jia, culminating in a 5-0 loss against Malaysia in the group stage.

Loh's rise

Loh shot to prominence in late-2021 after his stunning victories at the Dutch and Hylo Opens in October and November.

Loh then went on to win the World Championships in December, a first-ever for a Singaporean.

