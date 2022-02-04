Korean actress Lee Yoo Mi goes from 40,000 to 7.1 million followers after starring in 'Squid Game' & 'All of Us Are Dead'

With the worldwide success of "Squid Game" in 2021, all eyes are naturally on what Korean dramas can Netflix next put out.

And the beneficiaries of any hit show will naturally be the actors and actresses in a pop culture saturated world.

Lee Yoo Mi the actress to watch

One of them has since exploded in popularity after starring in two hit shows back to back.

Lee Yoo Mi saw her Instagram following soar to 7.1 million followers as of Feb. 4 after appearing in the zombie Netflix Korean drama series, "All of Us Are Dead".

She was previously in "Squid Game".

Allkpop reported that the 27-year-old actress had 40,000 followers on her Instagram in September 2021.

Acted in two hit series

In "All of Us Are Dead", Lee plays the character Lee Na Yeon, a spoilt, rich kid who only cares about herself -- probably the worst person to be with in the midst of a zombie apocalypse.

It is clear that Lee's character is not well-liked amongst her peers.

Before the apocalypse, she was seen calling one of her classmates "welfie", which is Korean slang for someone who is supported by financial aid, according to Urban Dictionary.

The term is used in a derogatory manner.

As the zombies swarm the school, students come together and try to survive.

But she refuses to cooperate, constantly whining and complaining about the situation that no one wanted.

This eventually causes tension between her and the rest of the students.

Previously, in "Squid Game", she plays player 240 who is more well-liked as a character but she does not talk much.

The character was in financial debt, which was why she participated in the games, and having grown up in an abusive household.

The character then sacrificed herself to save Jung Ho Yeon's character Kang Sae Byeok.

There are other rising stars in "All of Us Are Dead", including Yoon Chan Yeong, Park Ji Hu, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In Soo and Lim Jae Hyeok.

All of Us Are Dead

The 12-episode series released on Jan. 28 is on the list of top 10 shows in Singapore right now.

Here's a little teaser of what happens in the show:

A zombie virus breakout in Hyosan High School in South Korea after a science experiment went wrong.

Of course, the virus isn't contained and spreads rapidly across the school, infecting student after student.

It also spreads throughout the city they are in, causing chaos and panic in the streets.

In a typical zombie fashion, the spread happens when one zombie bites a human, infecting the person who then turns into a zombie within seconds.

The plot of the story surrounds a group of students who are fighting to survive and slowly loses those closest to them to the virus.

You can watch the full trailer here:

Top images via leeyoum262/IG.