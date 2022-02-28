Back

Community cat near Lavender MRT found with fish hook in paw

Poor mews. :(

Fasiha Nazren | February 28, 2022, 04:31 PM

Here's a reminder for anglers to fish responsibly.

A cat was found with a fish hook embedded in its paw.

According to a Facebook post from SPCA Singapore on Feb.26, the tabby feline was seen limping near Lavender MRT Station.

Fish hook in paw

As the fish hook had punctured its skin, the curved structure made it impossible for the cat to remove it on its own.

Photo from SPCA Singapore.

SPCA said it can lead to severe bleeding or develop into a bacteria infection.

Thankfully for the cat, SPCA was called in and it was sent to the Community Animal Clinic.

There, the cat was sedated and the hook was safely removed.

Photo from SPCA Singapore.

Photo from SPCA Singapore.

Back in community

It has since recovered and released back to the community.

Photo from SPCA Singapore.

This isn't the first time that a fish hook has endangered the lives of animals in Singapore:

SPCA added that improperly discarded fishing hooks and lines are hazardous and have injured or killed countless animals.

"We urge the public to properly dispose of these items to prevent harm. Our animals are depending on you to keep the environment safe and clean."

Top image from SPCA Singapore.

