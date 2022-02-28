Boys Over Flowers' Kim Hyun Joong is getting married

South Korean actor and singer Kim Hyun Joong is getting married.

The 35-year-old is known to be a former member of Kpop band SS501.

He rose to fame after acting in Korean drama "Boys Over Flowers" in 2009, and later "Playful Kiss" in 2010.

According to Allkpop, Kim announced his engagement in a hybrid concert as he wished to share the news with his fans in person.

"I made a decision to walk through my future life together with the person who stood by me during the most difficult and hard times," he said at the concert on Feb. 27.

It was reported that Kim's fiancée is not a celebrity.

Kim's agency HENECIA also confirmed that he is getting married.

The agency's statement revealed that the couple has "skipped the ceremonial and other procedures" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Top image via Kim Hyun Joong's Instagram and via.