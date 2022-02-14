Back

J&T S'pore hit with hundreds of complaints from frustrated customers, cites global supply chain disruptions, high parcel volume for delays

Some complaints are dated as far back as June 2021, but things seem to have exacerbated over the year end period.

Mandy How | February 14, 2022, 11:56 AM

J&T Express Singapore has come under fire after hundreds of frustrated customers flooded its Facebook page with their complaints.

Chief among them are no-shows from the couriers, massively delayed or missing parcels, followed by a lack of customer service.

A Mothership reader, one of the affected customers, had written in about the situation.

The delivery company's top Facebook post pertaining to Covid-19 measures on Sep. 15, 2021 has garnered close to 900 comments, of which 418 are available to view.

Despite the post being uploaded almost five months ago, complaints have continued trickling in even on Feb. 12, 2022.

Here are some choice feedback from customers:

Among the deluge of comments were also responses from J&T, asking some of its customers to drop them a private message on the issue.

However, a (prolonged) gander down J&T's Facebook page reveals that complaints actually started as far back as June 2021.

J&T responds

When contacted by Mothership, a spokesperson for J&T Singapore said that "delays and other delivery issues remain a key challenge for all logistics players."

The statement was made in response to a question on how the company intends to resolve the existing cases.

The spokesperson attributed the challenges to global supply chain disruptions, in addition to a surge in parcel volumes during sale campaigns and festive seasons.

"Main factors could also include unexpected situations such as weather conditions, traffic, as well as the pandemic development," the spokesperson added.

However, J&T is looking to mitigate these issues "to the best of [their] abilities" through stringent protocols and processes.

Customers who are still experiencing issues are advised to contact J&T's customer service team.

On preventing similar issues

When asked how the company intends to prevent such instances from arising again, the spokesperson said that J&T has been expanding their team and facilities over the past two years to maximise operational capacity.

Other approaches include using automation and technology and the "regular training" of warehouse staff and delivery drivers.

The spokesperson also mentioned the launch of J&T points across Singapore, where merchants can drop-off point their parcels and receive real-time tracking.

"Going forward, we will continue to expand our logistics network and the team in Singapore to provide efficient, secure, and quality express services to our customers and to support the growing demand for domestic and international delivery not only in Singapore but also across the region."

Top image via J&T's Facebook page

