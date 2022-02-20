Back

JJ Lin sues Weibo user who accused him of drug use, rape & tax evasion

Wilber Pan has also been implicated.

Zi Shan Kow | February 20, 2022, 06:32 PM

Singaporean singer JJ Lin is suing a netizen who made several allegations against him last year.

Sued for defamation

Shanghai Jiu Ze Law Firm is representing Lin's company, JFJ Productions, in the defamation lawsuit.

The firm put out a statement on Weibo on Feb. 18.

In the statement, the firm said that an online user named Xie Minghao had negatively impacted Lin's reputation by making false allegations against him, and begun legal proceedings against Xie.

In August 2021, the netizen accused JJ Lin and Taiwanese-American singer Wilber Pan of rape, tax evasion, using drugs, and influencing others to take drugs.

Xie had earlier identified himself as an actor, but online users said that they have never heard of him.

On Weibo, Xie said that he had "concrete evidence" of these claims, and requested that the authorities to conduct drug tests on the two singers.

He stated that he will accept any legal responsibilities if Lin and Pan are found innocent, and also encouraged media outlets to speak out against Lin and Pan.

Image via Weibo.

Image via Weibo.

Legal proceedings suspended temporarily

The statement also revealed that proceedings against Xie have been halted as Xie is currently being detained for other criminal charges.

The defamation trial will continue when Xie is released.

The firm also reminded users that the internet is not a lawless space, and users will be held accountable for their words and actions online.

Image via 上海九泽律师事务所官方微博.

Top images by Shanghai Jiuze Law Firm/Weibo and @jjlin/Instagram.

