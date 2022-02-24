People in S'pore see mushroom cloud after explosion at Johor factory

People in several parts of Singapore, in particular, Pasir Ris and Punggol, witnessed a mushroom cloud of smoke following an explosion believed to have occurred at a Pasir Gudang factory in Johor, Malaysia.

The public submitted footage to CNA, which spliced them together on Feb. 24.

Here's what it looks like from Coney Island:

The Star reported that a fire broke out at the Titan Himont Petrochemical plant in Tanjung Langsat Industrial Complex.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department said the blaze started at around 5:16pm.

Fires and explosions at Pasir Gudang have been occurring at an alarming regularity.

Oct. 2, 2021: Two factories gutted in fire at Pasir Gudang

Jan. 16, 2021: Explosion at Pasir Gudang factory kills one, two injured

Dec. 9, 2019: 12 workers sustain burns in Pasir Gudang chemical factory fire

Top media via CNA

Follow and listen to our podcast here