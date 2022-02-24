People in S'pore see mushroom cloud after explosion at Johor factory

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
People in several parts of Singapore, in particular, Pasir Ris and Punggol, witnessed a mushroom cloud of smoke following an explosion believed to have occurred at a Pasir Gudang factory in Johor, Malaysia.
The public submitted footage to CNA, which spliced them together on Feb. 24.Here's what it looks like from Coney Island:
The Star reported that a fire broke out at the Titan Himont Petrochemical plant in Tanjung Langsat Industrial Complex.
Johor Fire and Rescue Department said the blaze started at around 5:16pm.
Fires and explosions at Pasir Gudang have been occurring at an alarming regularity.
Oct. 2, 2021: Two factories gutted in fire at Pasir Gudang
Jan. 16, 2021: Explosion at Pasir Gudang factory kills one, two injured
Dec. 9, 2019: 12 workers sustain burns in Pasir Gudang chemical factory fire
Top media via CNA
Follow and listen to our podcast here
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.