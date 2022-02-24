Back

People in S'pore see mushroom cloud after explosion at Johor factory

The mushroom cloud was so huge it could be seen in Singapore.

Belmont Lay | February 24, 2022, 08:15 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

People in several parts of Singapore, in particular, Pasir Ris and Punggol, witnessed a mushroom cloud of smoke following an explosion believed to have occurred at a Pasir Gudang factory in Johor, Malaysia.

The public submitted footage to CNA, which spliced them together on Feb. 24.

Here's what it looks like from Coney Island:

Video by Mothership reader.

Video by Mothership reader.

Video by Mothership reader.

The Star reported that a fire broke out at the Titan Himont Petrochemical plant in Tanjung Langsat Industrial Complex.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department said the blaze started at around 5:16pm.

Fires and explosions at Pasir Gudang have been occurring at an alarming regularity.

Oct. 2, 2021: Two factories gutted in fire at Pasir Gudang

Jan. 16, 2021: Explosion at Pasir Gudang factory kills one, two injured

Dec. 9, 2019: 12 workers sustain burns in Pasir Gudang chemical factory fire

Top media via CNA

Follow and listen to our podcast here

18,593 new Covid-19 cases & 12 deaths in S'pore on Feb. 24

The country has recorded 661,198 Covid-19 cases and 975 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

February 25, 2022, 12:21 AM

Chained woman in China, 44, sold twice by human traffickers. At least 17 local officials punished.

A blogger's video of this woman went viral and led to a higher-level investigation in China.

February 24, 2022, 10:57 PM

China tells citizens in Ukraine to stick national flag on car if travelling

However, they have not been advised to leave the country.

February 24, 2022, 08:07 PM

S'pore MFA condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

'Singapore strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext.'

February 24, 2022, 07:43 PM

Ukraine reports casualties: More than 40 soldiers, 10 civilians killed

Human toll registered.

February 24, 2022, 07:20 PM

Why Russia is invading Ukraine, explained

In Russian president Vladimir Putin's mind, Ukraine has always been a part of Russia.

February 24, 2022, 06:45 PM

Etude House closes down last outlet at Bugis Junction for good

Its last day is today, Feb. 24.

February 24, 2022, 06:17 PM

WP chairman Sylvia Lim met police regarding possible phone hacking & didn't wish to pursue matter further

The police will "treat the matter as closed".

February 24, 2022, 05:39 PM

Your K-drama knowledge might actually win you S$50,000 cash. Play the trivia game on Viu.

Viu to Win will run until Mar. 16, 2022.

February 24, 2022, 05:30 PM

War footage emerges from Ukraine

Raw footage of war came out of Ukraine almost immediately after attacks on its soil occurred.

February 24, 2022, 03:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.