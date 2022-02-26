Ix Shen says he's 'safe & ok' as Kyiv sees intense fighting

In an Instagram update on Feb. 26, Singaporean former actor Ix Shen said that he is "safe and ok".

Here's what he said in the video:

"Hi everyone now is Feb. 26, about 0915 hours. Yes, last night the attack was very intensive but we survived and everyone is safe and ok. I thank everyone for your care and concern but I do not have the time to reply to every message. Just know that we're safe and we're ok. Thanks."

Ukraine is now engaged in street fighting with Russian forces in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also warned of intense night battles.

Zelensky: "This night they will launch an assault.



The enemy will use all of their power on all fronts to break our defense.



This night we have to stand ground. The fate of Ukraine is being decided now." — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 25, 2022

This update comes after Shen's previous Instagram post on Feb. 25 where he said that he was "safe and ok" while seeking shelter underground.

He is still living in Ukraine's capital Kyiv despite the ongoing Russian invasion.

He's been there for four months with his Ukrainian wife who is a Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner and a reservist medical officer.

Gunfire in background

On Feb. 25, Shen recorded a video interview with CNA938 as gunfire broke out in the background.

While the audio was mostly dominated by the loud blasts of gunfire, he could be heard saying: "They are trying to hold onto the bridge, I assume the Russians are coming over."

The video ended shortly as he said: "I probably should go back into the stairwell whereby it's safer for me. I do not want to become collateral damage from ricochet."

