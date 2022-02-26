Back

Ix Shen says he's 'safe & ok' as Kyiv sees intense fighting

"Just know that we’re safe and we’re ok. Thanks.”

Fasiha Nazren | February 26, 2022, 06:04 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In an Instagram update on Feb. 26, Singaporean former actor Ix Shen said that he is "safe and ok".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ix Shen (@ix_shen)

Here's what he said in the video:

"Hi everyone now is Feb. 26, about 0915 hours. Yes, last night the attack was very intensive but we survived and everyone is safe and ok. I  thank everyone for your care and concern but I do not have the time to reply to every message. Just know that we're safe and we're ok. Thanks."

Ukraine is now engaged in street fighting with Russian forces in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also warned of intense night battles.

This update comes after Shen's previous Instagram post on Feb. 25 where he said that he was "safe and ok" while seeking shelter underground.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ix Shen (@ix_shen)

He is still living in Ukraine's capital Kyiv despite the ongoing Russian invasion.

He's been there for four months with his Ukrainian wife who is a Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner and a reservist medical officer.

Gunfire in background

On Feb. 25, Shen recorded a video interview with CNA938 as gunfire broke out in the background.

While the audio was mostly dominated by the loud blasts of gunfire, he could be heard saying: "They are trying to hold onto the bridge, I assume the Russians are coming over."

The video ended shortly as he said: "I probably should go back into the stairwell whereby it's safer for me. I do not want to become collateral damage from ricochet."

Related stories

Top image from @ix_shen on Instagram.

Popular secondhand bookstore Beauty World Book Centre closing in Sept. 2022

End of an era.

February 27, 2022, 01:10 PM

US, Canada & European leaders to cut off some Russian banks from global financial messaging system SWIFT

The Russian central bank will also be targeted in these new sanctions.

February 27, 2022, 12:27 PM

MOH: Only call 995 for life-threatening situations, paramedics facing 'significant' stress

The ministry also called on the public to only seek treatment at a hospital's Emergency Department (ED) only in the event of a medical emergency or life-threatening condition.

February 27, 2022, 12:24 PM

Netizens call out Uncle Roger for insensitive tweet on Ukraine

Ng (sort of) admitted his mistake later, tweeting 'what’s funny in your head isn’t that funny in real life'.

February 27, 2022, 11:36 AM

Russian tennis star, who aced doubles with Ukrainian partner, writes anti-war message on camera after match

After match.

February 27, 2022, 10:45 AM

MS Explains: Why food can still be eaten after it has ‘expired' & how to reduce food waste

It’s time for us to step up to the plate. 

February 27, 2022, 10:00 AM

16,857 new Covid-19 cases & 13 deaths reported in S'pore on Feb. 26

Singapore has recorded a total of 16,857 Covid-19 cases.

February 26, 2022, 10:46 PM

China is now telling its citizens in Ukraine not to display any ‘identifying signs’ in reversal of policy

Don't do it.

February 26, 2022, 08:12 PM

Video of man in Ukraine singlehandedly trying to block Russian military convoy goes viral

Convoy.

February 26, 2022, 08:00 PM

Street fighting begins in Ukraine capital Kyiv, civilians advised to take shelter

A residential high-rise was reportedly hit by a missile.

February 26, 2022, 03:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.