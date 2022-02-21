Under S$10 Japanese rice bowls at new Prinsep eatery by Class 95 DJs The Muttons

[Update on Feb. 21, 11:20pm: Instead of Feb. 22, Itchy Bun's opening has been delayed to an unspecified date in the coming days, The Muttons said in an update.]

The Dhoby Ghaut area will see a new haunt for affordable meals from Feb. 22, 2022.

Itchy Bun, a casual Japanese joint offering rice bowls and bar bites, is selling their mains from S$6.80.

It also serves alcohol like beer and sake.

The venture is fronted by Class 95 DJs Justin Ang and Vernon Anthonisz (better known as The Muttons), the same folks who started Fook Kin.

(It's doing "very well," for those who are wondering.)

A very affable Ang confirms with Mothership that the relatively low prices are meant to attract students in the area (SOTA and SMU are both nearby).

Despite the slow-moving crowd thanks to Covid-19 (Prinsep was known for being a popular, if rowdy drinking spot a lifetime ago), Ang is confident that their quality and price point will attract diners.

We'll have to agree with Ang, especially for the rice bowls.

The Yakiniku Butadon (pork yakiniku, S$7.80) and Unagi Don (S$10.80) were filling and palatable options, and each bowl yielded a decent serving.

The pickles were wasted on us, but the onsen egg and seaweed sheet served as welcomed additions in making the bowl more well-rounded.

Ang also ordered some small bites for us:

Ika Geso Karaage (deep fried squid tentacles, S$11.80)

Chicken Crackling with Spicy Ponzu Mayo (S$6.80)

Spicy Tori Karaage with Spicy Ponzu Mayo or Yuzu Cream (S$7.80)

Our favourite was the Ika Geso Karaage, which was crisp yet meaty, while the fried chicken skin fared well too.

Highlight items Itchy Buns were unfortunately not available on the day we visited, but we would return to try the Pork Belly Kakuni Bun (S$7.80 for two).

The duo also plan on pushing out lunch promotions once they open, but Ang noted that the dinner crowd might be hindered by the last order timing of 9:30pm.

"But yeah, we are very hopeful for a good dinner crowd," the DJ added.

In any case, here's the full menu at Itchy Bun:

Most of the rice bowls are under S$10, except the unagi and subarashii, which includes foie gras.

Ambience-wise it's pretty much what you'd expect at Prinsep Street, and we'd recommend outdoor seating if you like more breathing space in general.

If not, the eatery's interior has that snug Izakaya appeal, with a bar running alongside the tables.

Itchy Bun

Address: 44A Prinsep Street, Singapore 188674

Opening Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Top photo by Mandy How