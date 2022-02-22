Back

Man moves injured juvenile wild boar sitting in middle of S'pore expressway to road shoulder

The incident was not reported to Acres.

Zi Shan Kow | February 22, 2022, 06:53 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man was seen moving out of harm's way an injured wild boar sitting in the middle of an expressway in Singapore on Feb. 21.

The video, shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, was filmed from another person parked at the road shoulder of the expressway.

Man moves wild boar

The wild boar was seen sitting on its hind legs facing oncoming traffic in the middle of the road.

Based on its size, the wild boar appears to be a juvenile.

It appeared immobile, and looked dazed.

Standing in the middle of the expressway, the man touched the animal's back tentatively, and then reached both hands around its sides.

The man tried to lift the boar and move it towards the road shoulder, but was unable to get a good grip.

He then managed to move the animal a few steps to the left before it squirmed out of his hands and rolled onto the ground.

This was just as two motorcycles stopped in front of the pair.

Video by SG Road Vigilante.

The man picked up the wild boar again, and this time successfully got the animal across the leftmost lane.

The wild boar did not struggle this time, but was still unable to stand on its hind legs when it was released.

At the end of the clip, the animal was seen struggling to get a footing to crawl away.

Video by SG Road Vigilante.

How to help animals in distress

It is unclear how the wild boar ended up in the middle of the expressway, and whether it sustained its injury after getting hit by a vehicle, but it appeared likely.

If members of the public encounter any wildlife in distress, they can call the Acres (Animal Concerns Research & Education Society) 24-hour Wildlife Rescue Hotline at 9783 7782 or NParks at 1800 476 1600 for advice and assistance.

Acres told Mothership that the incident was not made known to it.

Mothership has also reached out to the National Parks' Board (NParks) about the incident.

Related stories

Top images by SG Road Vigilante.

Last message by Nightbirde, 31, before she died of cancer: Just because you're sad doesn't mean you're ungrateful

The two-minute video was released by her family and will give fans, friends, and family closure.

February 23, 2022, 04:04 AM

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung sends letter assuring healthcare workers SAF stepping in to fill manpower shortages

Boost morale and lift spirits of those battered at the frontlines.

February 23, 2022, 02:15 AM

26,032 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 22

There were also four deaths reported.

February 22, 2022, 11:53 PM

Record high of over 25,000 Covid-19 cases in S'pore, MOH calls for public cooperation

MOH said: "Hospitals, polyclinics and General Practitioner (GP) clinics are very busy, and healthcare workers are under severe pressure".

February 22, 2022, 11:45 PM

'Go get protected as soon as possible, tak mmm tak?' Ho Ching urges seniors in Hong Kong to get vaccinated

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said that the quickly worsening epidemic has exceeded the city government's ability to tackle it.

February 22, 2022, 11:05 PM

S'porean youth, 20, pleads guilty to cheating Microsoft of almost S$193,000 worth of laptops

For conspiring to cheat, the accused can be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined.

February 22, 2022, 09:32 PM

'Win-win' outcome for both S'pore & Indonesia in FIR, extradition, defence cooperation agreements: Teo Chee Hean

Good basis for future cooperation.

February 22, 2022, 08:41 PM

S'pore Foodpanda rider delivers drinks directly to student in lecture theatre, lecturer allows it

Possibly a Valentine's Day gift.

February 22, 2022, 07:18 PM

Ex-deputy lead of MOH data unit jailed for leaking daily Covid-19 numbers in April 2020

Singaporean Zhao Zheng, 37, was sentenced to 18 weeks' jail after pleading guilty to 12 charges.

February 22, 2022, 06:48 PM

Police investigating 89 men, aged 34 to 87, for suspected illegal horse betting

More than S$30,000 in cash was seized.

February 22, 2022, 06:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.