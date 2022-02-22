Man moves injured juvenile wild boar sitting in middle of S'pore expressway to road shoulder

A man was seen moving out of harm's way an injured wild boar sitting in the middle of an expressway in Singapore on Feb. 21.

The video, shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, was filmed from another person parked at the road shoulder of the expressway.

Man moves wild boar

The wild boar was seen sitting on its hind legs facing oncoming traffic in the middle of the road.

Based on its size, the wild boar appears to be a juvenile.

It appeared immobile, and looked dazed.

Standing in the middle of the expressway, the man touched the animal's back tentatively, and then reached both hands around its sides.

The man tried to lift the boar and move it towards the road shoulder, but was unable to get a good grip.

He then managed to move the animal a few steps to the left before it squirmed out of his hands and rolled onto the ground.

This was just as two motorcycles stopped in front of the pair.

The man picked up the wild boar again, and this time successfully got the animal across the leftmost lane.

The wild boar did not struggle this time, but was still unable to stand on its hind legs when it was released.

At the end of the clip, the animal was seen struggling to get a footing to crawl away.

How to help animals in distress

It is unclear how the wild boar ended up in the middle of the expressway, and whether it sustained its injury after getting hit by a vehicle, but it appeared likely.

If members of the public encounter any wildlife in distress, they can call the Acres (Animal Concerns Research & Education Society) 24-hour Wildlife Rescue Hotline at 9783 7782 or NParks at 1800 476 1600 for advice and assistance.

Acres told Mothership that the incident was not made known to it.

Mothership has also reached out to the National Parks' Board (NParks) about the incident.

Top images by SG Road Vigilante.