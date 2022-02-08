Indonesia clarifies that foreign tourists can still enter country via Jakarta airport

Indonesia's transport ministry has clarified that foreign tourists are still able to enter the country through Jakarta's Sukarno-Hatta airport after it previously indicated otherwise, Reuters reported.

Initially indicated that entry for foreign travellers is only open at three airports

According to CNA, the ministry had initially indicated that foreign tourists and travellers who want to enter the country can only do so via Bali, Batam and Tanjung Pinang at the Riau Islands.

In its clarification, the ministry said that the statement should have instead been:

"Indonesian citizens and foreigners travelling from abroad for tourism purposes can enter via I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport (Bali), Hang Nadim Airport (Batam), and Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport (Tanjung Pinang). Therefore (other than these airports), travellers from abroad for tourism purposes can also enter via Soekarno-Hatta airport."

Social restrictions are being tightened in Jakarta

Indonesia recorded 36,000 new cases of Covid-19 on February 6, while the rate of bed occupancy in Jakarta reached 63 per cent

Reuters further reported that tightened social restrictions have been announced in Bali and Greater Jakarta, among other locations.

This includes the reduction of the operational capacity for supermarkets, malls and restaurants to 60 per cent, while places of worship will be reduced to 50 per cent capacity.

