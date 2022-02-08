Back

Indonesia clarifies that foreign tourists can still enter country via Jakarta airport

Indonesia's transport ministry initially indicated that entry for foreign travellers is only open at three airports.

Matthias Ang | February 08, 2022, 11:20 AM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Indonesia's transport ministry has clarified that foreign tourists are still able to enter the country through Jakarta's Sukarno-Hatta airport after it previously indicated otherwise, Reuters reported.

Initially indicated that entry for foreign travellers is only open at three airports

According to CNA, the ministry had initially indicated that foreign tourists and travellers who want to enter the country can only do so via Bali, Batam and Tanjung Pinang at the Riau Islands.

In its clarification, the ministry said that the statement should have instead been:

"Indonesian citizens and foreigners travelling from abroad for tourism purposes can enter via I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport (Bali), Hang Nadim Airport (Batam), and Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport (Tanjung Pinang).

Therefore (other than these airports), travellers from abroad for tourism purposes can also enter via Soekarno-Hatta airport."

Social restrictions are being tightened in Jakarta

Indonesia recorded 36,000 new cases of Covid-19 on February 6, while the rate of bed occupancy in Jakarta reached 63 per cent

Reuters further reported that tightened social restrictions have been announced in Bali and Greater Jakarta, among other locations.

This includes the reduction of the operational capacity for supermarkets, malls and restaurants to 60 per cent, while places of worship will be reduced to 50 per cent capacity.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Adrian Pranata via Unsplash

ComfortDelGro to increase taxi fares in March 2022, about 7.7% more expensive for off-peak ride

Flag-down fare across the entire fleet of taxis up 20 cents.

February 08, 2022, 11:12 AM

Domestic worker, 39, celebrates birthday for first time ever after S'porean employers surprise her with cake

She said she had never celebrated her birthday back home in Indonesia.

February 08, 2022, 03:27 AM

7,806 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 7

Today's update.

February 07, 2022, 11:02 PM

White Restaurant opening prawn noodle & lok lok eatery outside Springleaf MRT station

Best of both worlds.

February 07, 2022, 10:39 PM

Changi Prison inmate gets released from prison, others share plans of being a father & lawful citizen

Two of the inmates expressed that they would like to give back to wayward teens.

February 07, 2022, 07:15 PM

A Valentine’s Day date itinerary at the hidden side of Orchard for all lazy partners out there

We gotchu covered.

February 07, 2022, 07:02 PM

FairPrice: Contact us directly if pricing of items wrong, don't circulate unverified claims

All weighing scales used are independently calibrated by authorised vendors, certified by the authorities.

February 07, 2022, 06:38 PM

Russian Olympian in quarantine in Beijing shares photos of meals 'impossible' to eat

Some athletes are decrying the conditions.

February 07, 2022, 06:08 PM

New ShopBack Pay feature lets you earn Cashback & stack rewards when paying through app

Earn additional Cashback by paying through ShopBack Pay

February 07, 2022, 05:53 PM

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai once again denies making sexual assault accusation

She also said that she had "never disappeared".

February 07, 2022, 05:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.