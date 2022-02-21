Home Improvement Programme starts for flats built from 1987 to 1997

The Home Improvement Programme (HIP) for flats built between 1987 and 1997 has started.

56,000 flats to be part of first batch undergoing HIP

According to a press release by HDB on Feb. 20, there are about 230,000 flats built in this period which are eligible for the programme.

Of these, 56,000 have been selected for the first batch of precincts to undergo HIP.

HDB added that since polling began in September 2021, about two-thirds (66 per cent) of the 56,000 eligible households have been polled for HIP.

As of December 31, 2021, all the polled blocks will proceed with HIP, given that at least 75 per cent of each block’s eligible households voted in favour of the programme — the minimum threshold for proceeding.

HIP previously offered to HDBs built up to 1986

The programme had been previously offered to HDB flats built up to 1986 that had not undergone the earlier Main Upgrading Programme (MUP).

To-date, almost all 320,000 eligible flats in this age-band have undergone or are undergoing HIP works.

About 81 per cent (about 259,100 flats) have completed upgrading works, while another 17 per cent (about 55,100 flats) are in various stages of upgrading, with works on the remaining flats to be carried out progressively.

What are the features of the HIP?

There are three main components of work under HIP for a flat – Essential improvement items, Optional improvement items, and the Enhancement for Active Seniors (EASE).

The Essential improvements enhance public health and safety standards, and are fully paid for by the government. These include:

Repair of spalling concrete/ structural cracks,

Replacement of waste/ soil discharge stacks,

Replacement of pipe sockets with new retractable clothes drying rack,

Upgrading of electrical load, This will be carried out after the completion of HIP works, if applicable.



As for Optional improvement items, these are heavily subsidised, with flat owners having the flexibility to choose the improvement items and pay for only their share of improvement works carried out in their flats.

Toilet/Bathroom upgrading package,

New decorative door,

New metal grille gate, and

New refuse chute hopper.

For EASE, improvement items under this particular programme include:

Slip-resistant treatment for existing floor tiles of up to two bathrooms/toilets,

Installation of eight or 10 grab bars for first bathroom/toilet and/or within the flat,

Installation of six grab bars for second bathroom/toilet, and

Up to five single-step ramps to negotiate a difference of one level in the flat and/or at a single-step main entrance, where technically feasible, or up to four single-step ramps to negotiate a difference of one level in the flat, and;

up to four single-step ramps to negotiate a difference of one level in the flat, and; One portable/customised ramp at a multi-step main entrance, where technically feasible.

Residents whose flats have been identified for the HIP can therefore opt to have a range of such elderly-friendly fittings installed under the EASE programme.

EASE programme is also offered to household who live in flats that do not qualify for HIP

These fittings are also offered separately under the EASE (Direct Application) for residents who need them, or whose blocks do not qualify for HIP.

For Singapore Citizen households that intend to apply directly for EASE, they must have a household member of at least 65 years of age, or is between 60 and 64 years old and also requires assistance for at least one of the Activities of Daily Living (ADL).

In addition, HDB has also introduced an Augmented Reality (AR) feature on its [email protected] app since July 2021.

This allows residents to visualise how the EASE fittings will look in their home, via their digital devices, by virtually placing and adjusting the selected type of grab bars on the walls, or ramps on the floors.

As of December 31, 2021, more than 255,500 households have applied for EASE.

Of these, about 63 per cent (about 160,200 households) have opted for EASE together with HIP, while the remaining 37 per cent (about 95,300 households) have applied for EASE under the Direct Application scheme.

The Government has also spent about S$102 million on EASE as of March 31, 2021.

Top photos via HDB