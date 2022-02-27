Back

New Hilton S'pore Orchard takes over Mandarin Orchard, rooms from S$255++

Located right in the heart of Orchard.

Joshua Lee | February 27, 2022, 07:06 PM

Earlier this week, Hilton opened its newest hotel, the Hilton Singapore Orchard, right above Mandarin Gallery.

Boasting 1,080 rooms, the Hilton Singapore Orchard is the largest Hilton hotel in Asia Pacific.

Image courtesy of Hilton Hotel.

The hotel also features a modern contemporary design that pays homage to Singapore’s "rich colonial history and agricultural heritage" via botanical references in the hotel's artwork and interiors.

The reception. Image courtesy of Hilton Hotel.

Every room and suite also features energy-efficient technology such as in-room motion, air- condition and light sensors. Guests will also be offered digital key access and smartphone connected services for their convenience.

According to the Hilton website at the time of writing, rooms in March start from S$242 per night for Hilton Honors members, excluding other charges and taxes.

The King Premium City View Room. Image courtesy of Hilton Hotel.

Other amenities include 2,400 square metres of event facilities for meetings, conferences and events, including 16 "highly versatile spaces bathed in natural light", said Hilton.

The hotel has two pillarless ballrooms — the Grand Ballroom which can accommodate up to 900 guests and a multi-tiered amphitheatre-style Imperial Ballroom with panoramic city views.

The Grand Ballroom. Image courtesy of Hilton Hotel.

The hotel has a direct connection to Mandarin Gallery, which, Hilton said, ensures "easy access to the best global brands and gourmet offerings, as well as premier specialist medical centres and the central business district".

Dining-wise, Hilton Singapore Orchard offers five "curated concepts".

Ginger.Lily offers barista-quality brews, botanical-inspired afternoon tea, handcrafted cocktails, and artisanal pastries.

Those looking for more substantial local fare can get their fill at Chatterbox. The hotel also has Estate which offers all-day dining.

Award-winning Osteria Mozza offers Italian cuisine while you can get Sichuan cuisine at the two Michelin-starred restaurant Shisen Hanten.

Estate Restaurant. Image courtesy of Hilton Hotel.

Hilton Singapore Orchard, owned by OUE Limited, is a conversion from Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

It is located at 333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867.

Top photo via Hilton Singapore Orchard.

