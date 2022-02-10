Back

Children aged 5 to 11 in S'pore have highest Covid-19 infection rate

Omicron affecting children more.

Belmont Lay | February 10, 2022, 06:08 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Children aged five to 11 in Singapore have the highest rate of Covid-19 infection.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said this on Feb. 8 at the Singapore Health Quality Service Awards 2022 at the Singapore General Hospital Campus where he was guest of honour.

Ong added that the Omicron variant is more likely to infect children than the Delta variant.

The infection rate among children aged five to 11 years old is 67 per 100,000.

The infection rate among those slightly older aged 12 to 19 years old is 55 per 100,000.

Implications

He said hospitals need to ensure there are sufficient paediatric beds, but they were not as stressed as during the Delta wave.

Ong said: "This is quite different as compared to during the Delta wave, which mostly infected older adults."

He added that the infection rate among older age groups is lower with the Omicron spread.

"With more children and young people getting infected, severe cases are inevitable and we need to ensure that there are sufficient beds for them," he said.

Treatment facilities, such as [email protected] at Expo, as well as public and private hospitals are setting aside more beds.

On the bright side, children hospitalised due to Covid-19 stay for only two to three days.

Go get vaccinated and boostered

Ong also stressed that vaccines and booster shots make a significant difference when individuals get infected with Covid-19.

A person aged 60 who is not fully vaccinated is 10 times as likely to fall severely sick when infected with Omicron compared with a person of the same age who has taken the booster shot, Ong said.

Top photo via Unsplash

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Pritam Singh responds to COP report, will discuss it more extensively in Parliament

The Leader of the Opposition's response.

February 10, 2022, 06:04 PM

Committee of Privileges notes Sylvia Lim was 'somewhat helpful' & didn't refer her to the Public Prosecutor

The Committee said that the notes by Lim was 'extremely damaging' to the testimony given by Pritam Singh.

February 10, 2022, 05:42 PM

Elderly employee rounds up abandoned trolleys all over Simei estate in rain to bring back to FairPrice

He has been doing this for years.

February 10, 2022, 05:30 PM

Singapore Discovery Centre has new immersive exhibit, huge escape room, laser tag & movies for full day out

Make your trip worth it if you’re heading there.

February 10, 2022, 04:55 PM

Committee of Privileges recommends S$35,000 fine for Raeesah Khan for lying in Parliament

The Committee's recommendation.

February 10, 2022, 04:14 PM

COP recommends WP MPs Pritam Singh & Faisal Manap to Public Prosecutor over Raeesah Khan case

On the Workers' Party.

February 10, 2022, 04:11 PM

This is what happens when inmates turn violent in S'pore prison

Elite tactical force gets activated about once every two weeks

February 10, 2022, 04:06 PM

Sweden declares Covid-19 over & removes all pandemic restrictions

The country's Minister of Health said Covid-19 was no longer classified as a danger to Swedish society.

February 10, 2022, 03:34 PM

Motorcycle bursts into flames at Bishan carpark, no injuries reported

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

February 10, 2022, 03:22 PM

S'pore to launch satellite to 250km above Earth, with first locally-designed space camera

Made in Singapore.

February 10, 2022, 12:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.