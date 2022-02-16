Back

Health Risk Warning changed to Health Risk Notice, self-monitoring period shortened to 5 days

More patients can also recover under Protocol 2.

Guan Zhen Tan | February 16, 2022, 05:42 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced on Feb. 16 changes to healthcare protocols.

Protocol 2 to apply to More Patient Groups

Currently, patients aged five to 69 years old, and non-fully vaccinated patients aged five to 49 years old are managed by their primary care doctors under Protocol 2, which covers lower-risk individuals with mild symptoms.

From Feb. 16, regardless of vaccination status, all patients aged three to 69 years old and fully vaccinated patients aged 70 to 79. years old can be managed by their primary care doctors under Protocol 2.

Patients falling outside of the age brackets will continue to be managed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) through the Home Recovery Programme or at a care facility such as a Covid-19 Treatment Facility (CTF) or the hospital.

This is to ensure the healthcare capacity is preserved for those who require acute care.

Individuals under Protocol 2 with non-emergency conditions are strongly advised to avoid seeking treatment at the emergency department of hospitals and consult their primary care doctors or telemedicine providers should they require any medical assistance.

Changes to Protocol 3 for Close Contacts

From Feb. 18, there will be two key changes to Protocol 3.

First, the Health Risk Warning (HRW) for close contacts identified by MOH under Protocol 3 will be called Health Risk Notice. This, said MOH, changes Protocol 3 from an order to an advisory.

The MTF said that the HRW was meant for managing a virus with a longer incubation period. With a variant having a shorter incubation period, this tool is now less relevant and less fit-for-purpose.

Health minister Ong Ye Kung also said that unlike the HRW, the HRN is not backed by legislation. So the public has to exercise more self-responsibility.

Second, the recommended self-monitoring period will be reduced from seven days to five days as individuals infected with the Omicron variant have been shown to have a shorter incubation period.

Regardless of whether one receives a HRN from MOH, all persons who are aware of their recent exposure to a case should be socially responsible and follow Protocol 3, said the ministry.

MOH advised the public to moderate their social activities, monitor their health and self-test with an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kit before leaving the house, especially if they are going to crowded places or are coming into contact with vulnerable individuals.

Persons issued with the new HRN can continue to obtain their ART kits through designated vending machines, to facilitate their self-testing during the monitoring period.

For the healthcare, eldercare, and preschool sectors, additional requirements may be put in place for close contacts to protect the vulnerable individuals in these settings.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Mufid Majnun/Unsplash and Gov.sg

New S'pore-Hong Kong VTL to launch on Feb. 25, VTP applications open on Feb. 22

Quotas for air and land VTL will be restored, whereas the sea VTL will launch on Feb. 22.

February 16, 2022, 05:46 PM

Primary school students can take transport provided by MOE to paediatric vaccination centres without parents

Registration details will be provided on February 18.

February 16, 2022, 05:39 PM

Non-compulsory safe distancing & 5 household visitors at any 1 time part of new simplified SMMs

Safe distancing will not be required between individuals or groups in all mask-on settings, although it is still encouraged.

February 16, 2022, 05:39 PM

OCBC should have responded faster & more robustly at first sign of scams: Lawrence Wong

A common and equitable framework for sharing the losses incurred by the customer from scams will be established.

February 16, 2022, 05:32 PM

5 friends in S'pore visit 1 household for CNY, end up 14 people get Covid-19

How Omicron peaks.

February 16, 2022, 04:44 PM

WP's Faisal Manap rejects COP finding that WP leaders advised Raeesah Khan to lie in Parliament

Faisal Manap rejected the claim that the WP leaders advised Raeesah to continue to lie in Parliament.

February 16, 2022, 04:30 PM

OCBC new 'kill switch' function allows customers to freeze all accounts during scam

It will stop all payments.

February 16, 2022, 03:29 PM

Popular Old Airport Road hawker Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee opens 3rd outlet in Bukit Batok

Don't need to travel all the way to Old Airport Road.

February 16, 2022, 03:25 PM

Longer waiting times for some buses as almost 80 bus captains affected by Covid-19 surge

LTA said that waiting times may increase if cases climb further.

February 16, 2022, 02:20 PM

Battered by Covid, this 49-year-old businessman learns how to create a new virtual world

The Specialist Diploma in Immersive Experience for Business allows entrepreneurs to adapt to the fast-changing industry through Augmented and Virtual Realities.

February 16, 2022, 11:57 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.