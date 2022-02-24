Grab QR code on printed flyer is fake: S'pore police

Scammers are now using physical QR codes to dupe victims into giving out their personal information.

Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre warned Singaporeans on Wednesday (Feb. 23) to be wary of a scam involving a printed flyer purportedly offering a S$20 GrabFood voucher upon scanning a QR code.

The flyer was made to look authentic by including the "Don't hangry, Be happy" slogan.

Scanning the QR code would lead to a request for personal details.

Flyer not created or endorsed by Grab

Grab clarified that the flyer is not created or endorsed by them.

Grab said it does not have any promotion that requires users to scan a QR code for voucher redemption.

Singpass QR code scam

On Tuesday (Feb. 22), the police warned of another scam that misleads victims into scanning Singpass QR codes.

Victims would then unknowingly give scammers access to their personal digital services.

The scammers would create fake surveys and promise monetary rewards for their participation.

After completing the survey, the scammers would get the victims to scan a Singpass QR code with their Singpass app.

However, the Singpass QR code provided by the scammers was a screenshot taken from a legitimate website, and by scanning the QR code and authorising the transaction without further checks, victims would be duped into giving scammers access to their online services.

Many government agencies, banks and telecoms companies use Singpass to authenticate access to its services.

Scammers would misuse this access for fraudulent purposes, such as by registering businesses, subscribing for new mobile lines or opening bank accounts under the victim's name, said the police.

Victims would only realise something was amiss when they receive notifications in the Singpass Inbox that their personal details have been retrieved, or when the telecoms service provider or bank notifies the victim of the transactions.

Singpass will never send QR codes over SMS or WhatsApp

The police reminded the public to be wary of such scams, and said that Singpass will never send QR codes over SMS, WhatsApp, or other non-official messaging platforms.

The police outlined some points to note to avoid falling prey to such scams:

Never scan any Singpass QR code sent to you by someone else. You should only scan the Singpass QR code on the official website of the e-service that you want to access, or tap on Singpass QR codes on the official apps of these e-services. Always verify with official sources on whether the information you have received is sent by the organisation and if the transaction involves authentication using the Singpass app After scanning a Singpass QR code, always check the consent screen on your Singpass app to verify the legitimacy of the digital service you are accessing. Ensure that the domain URL displayed on your Singpass app matches that in the browser address bar. If otherwise, do not tap on the ‘Log In’ button on the consent screen. Never disclose your Singpass ID, password and Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) details to others.

Any suspicious activities can be reported to the Singpass helpdesk by calling 6335 3533.

Those with information relating to such crimes can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or make a submission online atwww.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

For urgent police assistance, call 999.

Top photo via Sengkang NPC/FB.