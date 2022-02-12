Good Class Bungalow beside Stevens MRT station on sale for S$37 million, occupies ¼ size of football field

A Good Class Bungalow (GCB) in Singapore located within walking distance of an MRT station has gone on sale for S$37 million, or S$3,350 per square foot.

"Substantially" smaller than the usual GCB size

The GCB is located just 6.2m from Stevens MRT station, at the White House Park GCB Area, according to a press release by Micah Lim, the senior associate director of JKL Consultants.

At 11,047 square feet, the GCB is "substantially" smaller than the usual GCB size of 15,070 square feet, and is located along a cul-de-sac with only two other GCBs, just off Stevens Road.

The press release also said the last time a GCB within a minute's walk from Stevens MRT station went on sale was in 2009.

In addition, it is also located within 1km of both Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS) and ACS Primary (Barker Road) School, and within 2km of Nanyang Primary School.

Lim added: "In view of the recent event where the rich parent ‘smashed’ through school gates to chauffeur their kids to school on time, kids living in this GCB can walk to SCGS through the MRT sheltered without overly protective parents causing potential harm to others. Just saying."

Building itself is currently single-storey, can be redeveloped

As for the structure of the building itself, it is currently an "old" single-storey building at around 3,000 square feet.

It is in a north-south orientation and is also suitable for redevelopment.

As for the area's dimensions, the press release said it has a frontage of 40.1m and a depth of 24m.

The land has also been described as "almost rectangular in shape" with "flat terrain".

By car, it is 4 minutes from Orchard Road and 2 minutes from the Botanics Gardens.

The press release added: "This property may be suitable for a multi-generational family who is looking for a prime location to develop their own home, fully tailor-made to their preferred specifications."

Here are photos of the property:

Follow and listen to our podcast here