Gondola cable snaps leaving 2 workers painting HDB block in Punggol hanging 16 floors off ground

Two workers painting a block of flats in Punggol were left stranded on their gondola after the cable snapped, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Residents in one unit then opened their windows to save them.

Photos of the incident at Block 176D Edgefield Plains, Punggol were taken by a resident, a 55-year-old woman.

The incident took place at 4pm on Feb. 18.

The cable holding up the gondola appeared dislodged and loosened

The two residents who hauled the two workers into their home are a husband and wife duo, aged 57 and 52 respectively.

They told Shin Min: "We happened to be in the living room at the time of the incident, and my wife heard a loud bang outside the window and found a gondola outside the window."

The wife opened the window to check and found that the gondola was tilted at a steep angle, and there was a risk of the gondola tilting further with the workers falling off at any time.

The wife took a closer look and saw one of the cables broken.

The couple then opened their living room window to help the workers in.

The husband said: "Fortunately, my wife and I were at home at the time, otherwise the consequences would have been unimaginable."

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps

