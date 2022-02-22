Back

Geoff Malone, Australian architect who designed Yishun 10 & Palisades condo, dies aged 79

Malone was also the co-founder of the Singapore International Film Festival.

Low Jia Ying | February 22, 2022, 05:05 PM

Geoffrey T. Malone, an Australian architect and co-founder of the Singapore International Film Festival, has passed away aged 79.

In an obituary posted on Obits SG, Malone was said to have passed away on Feb. 17 "after a long illness".

Designed unique buildings in Singapore

Malone is known for designing some unique buildings in Singapore, including the futuristic-looking Golden Village Yishun (formerly Yishun 10) and the Palisades condominium which features a funicular lift.

Photo via Darren Soh/DocomomoSG

Photo by Darren Soh/DocomomoSG.

He also designed the Crystal Court apartment building on River Valley Road.

Photo via Gareth Phua/DocomomoSG

Lived an "unimaginably rich and fulfilling life"

The Australian, who was born in 1943, moved to Singapore in 1981 and later became a permanent resident.

In 1987, Malone co-founded the Singapore International Film Festival to help nurture local filmmakers and to bring lesser-known international films to a local audience.

A film buff, Malone put S$20,000 of his own money into the inaugural festival and even acted in two Peter Weir films, "Homesdale" and "The Cars That Ate Paris", according to The Straits Times.

His obituary said that Malone lived "an unimaginably rich and fulfilling life".

He is survived by his wife Lai Choo, and his children Marc Wenjie and Lin Grace.

Top photos via Docomomo.sg and Darren Soh

