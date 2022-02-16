Back

About 1,000 who took non-mRNA vaccines would have lost fully vaxxed status without booster

They would have lost their fully vaccinated status by Feb. 14.

Syahindah Ishak | February 16, 2022, 08:09 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

About 1,000 people in Singapore who completed their Covid-19 primary vaccination course with non-mRNA vaccines (Sinovac or Sinopharm), but have yet to take a booster jab, would have had their fully vaccinated status expire by Feb. 14, 2022.

This was announced by Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb. 15).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had previously announced that from Feb. 14, those aged 18 and above in Singapore will have to take a booster shot within 270 days of completing their last dose in the primary vaccination series in order to maintain a fully vaccinated status.

Without the fully vaccinated status, an individual will not be able to do certain things in Singapore, such as dining in at restaurants, in accordance to the vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS).

Can get Sinovac as booster if above 18 and medically ineligible

Puthucheary said in Parliament that individuals who are medically ineligible to receive mRNA vaccines can take the Sinovac vaccine as their booster shot under the national vaccination programme.

He explained that this will only be for individuals aged 18 and above, as the vaccine manufacturer did not include children and adolescents when filing for interim authorisation of the vaccine under the Health Sciences Authority (HSA)'s Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR).

Both Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines are also "not currently recommended for routine use in persons...below 18 years of age by the World Health Organisation", Puthucheary added.

Dedicated programme outside national vaccination programme

Nevertheless, Puthucheary stated that limited data from Sinovac's early Phase 1 and 2 trials in healthy children and adolescents aged three to 17 "do not show safety concerns".

MOH has therefore separately introduced a dedicated programme: Sinovac after mRNA (SAM). SAM is part of a research study.

It offers the Sinovac vaccine to individuals "outside the scope of PSAR approval".

This is to give them "some level of protection against Covid-19 while closely monitoring their safety", Puthucheary said.

In January 2022, the programme was further extended to eligible children aged five to 11, after the data from the older age group indicated that the safety profile of the vaccine was "generally consistent with that of other registered vaccines used in immunisation against other diseases".

MOH looking into other non-mRNA options

Puthucheary also said that MOH is looking to bring in other non-mRNA options for those who are medically ineligible, such as the Novavax vaccine which was recently approved under HSA's PSAR.

According to Puthucheary, Novavax had recently released data that the vaccine was found to be 80 per cent effective against Covid-19 in a late-stage trial in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the US when the Delta variant was the dominant strain.

He added:

"HSA and MOH will evaluate the data from this study and will continue to monitor for more data on its efficacy and safety in children and adolescents.

...

We hope that the initial doses of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Singapore within a matter of months, provided that there are no disruptions to the shipment schedule.

Meanwhile, those who are medically eligible are encouraged to take the available mRNA vaccines as they offer more optimal protection."

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top photo via Getty Images.

Govt to provide SPH Media Trust up to S$900 million over 5 years as it loses money restructuring

SMT will likely be loss-making during this transition phase.

February 16, 2022, 06:56 PM

Travel history & SHN shortened to 7 days for all travellers entering S'pore from February 21, 2022

Streamlined processes for travellers entering Singapore.

February 16, 2022, 06:02 PM

NTU student, 34, accused of harassment after asking for 'kiss' from classmate on V-Day, files police report

Another student also wrote to us claiming that several female students find this man's behaviour "unsettling".

February 16, 2022, 06:02 PM

New S'pore-Hong Kong VTL to launch on Feb. 25, VTP applications open on Feb. 22

Quotas for air and land VTL will be restored, whereas the sea VTL will launch on Feb. 22.

February 16, 2022, 05:46 PM

Health Risk Warning changed to Health Risk Notice, self-monitoring period shortened to 5 days

More patients can also recover under Protocol 2.

February 16, 2022, 05:42 PM

Primary school students can take transport provided by MOE to paediatric vaccination centres without parents

Registration details will be provided on February 18.

February 16, 2022, 05:39 PM

Non-compulsory safe distancing & 5 household visitors at any 1 time part of new simplified SMMs

Safe distancing will not be required between individuals or groups in all mask-on settings, although it is still encouraged.

February 16, 2022, 05:39 PM

Lawrence Wong: Banks & customers expected to bear responsibility for losses in OCBC scam aftermath

A common and equitable framework for sharing the losses incurred by the customer from scams will be established.

February 16, 2022, 05:32 PM

5 friends in S'pore visit 1 household for CNY, end up 14 people get Covid-19

How Omicron peaks.

February 16, 2022, 04:44 PM

WP's Faisal Manap rejects COP finding that WP leaders advised Raeesah Khan to lie in Parliament

Faisal Manap rejected the claim that the WP leaders advised Raeesah to continue to lie in Parliament.

February 16, 2022, 04:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.