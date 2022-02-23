Back

Free AIR+ disposable surgical masks for low-income individuals in S'pore from Feb. 28

The masks can be collected from over 160 collection points from Feb. 28 to Mar. 13.

Fiona Tan | February 23, 2022, 06:46 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Those in Singapore with either a Blue or Orange Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) card, or Public Assistance/Special Grant cards, can collect one free box of 50 AIR+ disposable masks from Feb. 28.

Mask distribution starts Feb. 28

The masks are from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), and will be distributed by Temasek Foundation and its partners from Feb. 28 to Mar. 13.

In a statement on Feb. 23, Temasek Foundation said the foundation and MTI recognised the need to help lower-income families and individuals to have access to better masks for protection to face the Omicron wave.

The masks can be collected from over 160 collection points, such as selected CapitaLand, Frasers Property, and City Developments Limited shopping malls.

Masks can also be collected from participating supermarket outlets of Sheng Siong, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Cold Storage, and Giant.

Individuals collecting their masks are required to present their Blue or Orange Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) card, or their Public Assistance/Special Grant card at the collection points.

Cardholders can also authorise their family members and friends to collect the masks on their behalf. These family members and friends can bring the cardholder's cards to any of the collection points island-wide, or use the cardholders' NRIC numbers for collection.

Image screenshot from Stay Prepared website.

Those eligible for the mask distribution can visit the Stay Prepared website to find their nearest collection points, the collection hours, as well as the mask stock levels.

About the AIR+ masks

Temasek Foundation said the three-ply AIR+ medical grade surgical masks filter 99.9 per cent of bacteria and over 98 per cent of particles.

The masks are suitable for the general public to use in specific higher risk or higher exposure situations, such as visiting a clinic or hospital.

As for those who are highly vulnerable, such as the immunocompromised, they should consider using N95 grade masks in higher risk or higher exposure situations, or when going to crowded places, advised Temasek Foundation.

Masks come in one standard adult size.

Image courtesy of Temasek Foundation.

