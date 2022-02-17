Back

S'pore will be wet & thundery in 2nd half of Feb. 2022

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C on most days.

Fiona Tan | February 17, 2022, 01:55 AM

Wet weather and thundery showers are expected to continue in the second half of February 2022.

Short afternoon showers on most days

Short-duration thundery afternoon showers can be expected on most days, and may extend into the evening on some occasions.

The monsoon rain band is forecast to lie over the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

On some of these days, there may be widespread and heavy thundery showers across Singapore as the prevailing northeast winds are forecast to strengthen and converge over Singapore.

Overall, the rainfall for February 2022 is forecast to be above-average over most parts of the island.

Temperatures to range between 24°C and 34°C 

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C on most days.

However, the temperature may reach around the maximum of 34°C on days with less cloud cover.

There may be generally fair and warm weather and stable atmospheric conditions on one or two days due to the presence of a mass of dry air over the surrounding South China Sea.

