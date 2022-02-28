14,228 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S'pore on Feb. 27

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 14,228 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 14,064
Imported cases: 164
Deaths: 8
The country has recorded 710,880 Covid-19 cases and 1,007 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 11,864 (11,809 local cases + 55 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.14 (lower than 1.21 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,553
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 214
In ICU: 46
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image via Unsplash/em>
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.