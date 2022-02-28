Back

14,228 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S'pore on Feb. 27

Singapore has recorded a total of 14,228 Covid-19 cases.

Belmont Lay | February 28, 2022, 10:51 AM

Singapore reported 14,228 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 14,064

Imported cases: 164

Deaths: 8

The country has recorded 710,880 Covid-19 cases and 1,007 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 11,864 (11,809 local cases + 55 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate:  1.14 (lower than 1.21 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,553

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 214

In ICU: 46

Top image via Unsplash/em>

