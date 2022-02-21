Back

Scammer dressed as S'pore police says 'Love you, sir' upon seeing caller in police uniform

Lost the upper hand real quick.

Mandy How | February 21, 2022, 03:42 PM

A man in Singapore, Muhammad Asrul, who picked up a scam call, not only had a field day with his scammer, but also managed to earn more than 25,000 likes on TikTok from the incident.

The scammer, who had put up a fake background to resemble the authorities during his call, claimed to be from the "verification department" of the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

He demanded for the victim to show his NRIC.

The Singapore man then appeared on camera wearing a SPF uniform.

"Is it?" Asrul asked the scammer.

Upon seeing Asrul in the uniform, the scammer immediately switched off his camera, followed by his audio.

"You see what I'm wearing right now?" Asrul continued.

"Oh motherf*cker, what are you talking about?" came a voice from the other side of the call.

When Asrul repeated his question, he was met with white noise from the scammer.

After prodding the scammer again and challenging him to turn on his video camera, Asrul finally heard from him again.

Here's how the conversation went:

Scammer: "Love you sir. Love you sir."

Asrul: "Love me sir?"

Scammer: "Yes my brother, love you."

Asrul: "Oh now my brother~"

Scammer: "Yes my brother~"

[Muffled audio from scammer before the TikTok ends.]

In a follow-up video, Asrul clarified that he did not mean to impersonate a police officer, but only wanted to raise awareness on such scams.

He added that he served his National Service (NS) with the police, which explained his uniform.

You can view his videos here:

Scammer evolution

