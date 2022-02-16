WP's Faisal Manap rejects COP finding that WP leaders advised Raeesah Khan to lie in Parliament

Since its founding in 1957, the Workers' Party (WP) has overcome many challenging situations, and the party will continue to remain resilient in facing its latest challenge, Member of Parliament (MP) for Aljunied GRC Faisal Manap said in his speech in Parliament on Feb. 15.

The vice-chairman of WP was speaking in Malay during the debate on the Committee of Privileges' (COP) recommendations for the actions to be taken against former WP MP Raeesah Khan, as well as Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh, and himself.

On Feb. 10, the COP suggested that WP leaders, Singh and Faisal, be referred to the Public Prosecutor.

As for Raeesah, the COP announced that she should be fined S$35,000 for lying in Parliament.

S$25,000 for the lie she told on Aug. 3, 2021, and an additional fine of S$10,000 for the repetition of the untruth on Oct. 4, 2021.

Rejects claim advising Raeesah Khan to continue with her lie

Faisal rejected the claim that himself, Singh and Sylvia Lim had advised Raeesah Khan to continue to lie in Parliament.

"This is false and fictitious," he said, although Parliament's translator rendered his words as, "This is not true and is make-believe."

Faisal added that he had given his explanation to the COP on Dec. 9, 2021, in a session that took nearly six hours, and would not repeat the points here.

"I am confident that at the end of this debate, the recommendations will be passed, and I, along with Pritam Singh, will be referred to the public prosecutor for further investigation," he said.

He added that he will give full support in the course of the investigation.

As such, he said that it was best for him to give a further statement at another appropriate time.

Assured residents they are not affected by the case

Faisal also gave an assurance to residents of Aljunied GRC, especially the those in Kaki Bukit where he had served for about 11 years, that they will not be affected.

He said that the Meet-the-People sessions, weekly house visits and other activities will go on as usual.

As for residents in Sengkang GRC, Faisal reiterated his statement made on Dec. 2, 2021, that he will work closely with the remaining three MPs in the area, He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim, and Louis Chua, in serving the needs of the residents, especially regarding Malay-Muslim issues.

Since news broke out on the recommendation by the COP to refer him and Singh to the public prosecutor, Faisal said that there were quite a number of people who voiced their concerns about whether this will affect the WP.

Others were also worried for them, he said, but there were also those who gave support, well-wishes and encouragement.

Faisal gave his thanks to those who had supported and prayed for them.

He also said that the WP will persevere in its mission to contribute towards the formation of a democratic society.

Ended with a pantun

Faisal ended his speech by reciting a short Malay poem, or pantun:

"Perajurit ke medan pertempuran Semangat berjuang demi kebenaran Lumrah perjuangan perlukan pengorbanan Hasil pengorbanan terlahir perubahan"

Translated:

"Soldiers march to the battlefield With the spirit to fight for the truth The nature of battle requires sacrifice Out of sacrifice, change is born"

