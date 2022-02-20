Back

FairPrice warns public about fake giveaways run by impersonator page

Online users should check the source of the information and the website URL.

Zi Shan Kow | February 20, 2022, 02:42 PM

FairPrice is warning members of the public about an online giveaway scam.

Giveaway not endorsed by FairPrice

In a Facebook post on Feb. 20, FairPrice wrote that there have been online messages about appliance or cash giveaways circulating online.

These giveaways come attached with a survey.

They are "neither run nor endorsed by FairPrice,” the supermarket added.

The supermarket shared screenshots of the "GoIden Anniversary FalrPrlce Fortune" Facebook page with “scam alert” emblazoned across the images.

The fake page claims to be giving away 42 to 85 inch Samsung TV sets for just S$2.95, to celebrate FairPrice turning 50.

The link to win the giveaway leads to a survey hosted on an external URL with a FairPrice logo.

Screenshot on Facebook.

Promotions will be hosted via official channels

FairPrice urges the public to verify any information they receive online before sharing their personal information.

It also recommends online users to check the source of the information or the website URL.

"We will only host information on our promotions on our official website (www.fairprice.com.sg) or on our social media pages (Facebook: NTUC FairPrice or Instagram: @fairpricesg)," said FairPrice.

FairPrice also provided steps users can take to report any fake pages and scam posts on Facebook.

Top images by NTUC FairPrice/Facebook.

