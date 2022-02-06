Back

NTUC FairPrice boneless chicken breast labelled as 224g, woman's weighing scale at home shows 165g

FairPrice is investigating, & said its policy is to offer 'a full refund or exchange' for inaccurately labelled products.

Nigel Chua | February 06, 2022, 02:00 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman in Singapore discovered that a packet of boneless chicken breast she purchased was overpriced by around 36 per cent.

The FairPrice Xtra label on the package stated a weight of 0.224 kg and a corresponding price of $2.42.

However, when she checked it with a weighing scale at home, it appeared to weigh just 0.165 kg, including the packaging.

The woman posted about it on TikTok, with the caption: "FairPrice doesn't seem that fair anymore :("

Screenshot via ninamonzolevska on TikTok

The alleged discrepancy works out to a 36 per cent markup for the item, which would have been priced at S$1.78 instead, based on a weight of 0.165 kg.

Not her first encounter

The woman, Nina Monzolevska, told Mothership that she purchased the item from Fairprice Xtra at Nex shopping mall in Serangoon on Feb. 5.

She said that this was not her first time encountering an item labelled with the wrong weight, and that she usually takes care to check the weight of chicken she buys in the supermarket to avoid such situations.

However, as she was rushing this time, she had grabbed the item closer to her without checking.

"When I got home and started taking out the things that I purchased, the meat felt unusually light for what it was stated on the label," she said.

She decided to weigh the item and found that it indeed weighed "a lot less" than what the label suggested.

On a previous occasion at the same outlet, she had noticed a possible discrepancy before making a purchase. She said that staff helped her to re-label the item.

FairPrice investigating

FairPrice posted on Facebook on Feb. 5, saying it was aware of the TikTok post.

"Ensuring product integrity, which includes accurate labelling is of paramount importance to us," said the supermarket chain, adding that it has reached out to the customer as part of its investigation into the matter.

"We ask also that customers who find any labelling discrepancy of products to approach our store staff immediately so that we may rectify the issue in a timely manner," said the post.

It added that it has a policy of offering a "full refund or exchange" for products that have been "inaccurately labelled."

The post also featured a cropped screenshot from the original TikTok video showing the product and its label.

Response to the incident

Some commenters questioned the intentions of the woman, saying that she did not need to post about the incident on TikTok, and that she should have just informed FairPrice of the matter.

Asked to elaborate on her intentions behind the post, she said:

"I simply don't like it when someone tries to cheat me. It’s unfair. I'm afraid to assume that I'm not the only one who purchased things there and paid more [than] I was supposed to. My intentions are only to prevent consumers from overpaying."

Others came to her defence as well, saying that the post highlighted a potential issue that others should be aware of as well.

One commenter offered a theory explaining why staff might have an incentive to label items inaccurately:

There were also half-joking comments from people saying they would start bringing along a weighing scale when purchasing groceries.

Top image via ninamonzolevska on TikTok

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Taxi driver in Yishun swerves suddenly to overtake motorcycle, does it twice in less than 1 minute

Dangerous.

February 06, 2022, 06:05 PM

S'porean woman, 22, warns of phishing scam claiming her personal photos shared in private Telegram group

She warned other girls to avoid falling for the scam.

February 06, 2022, 05:49 PM

President Halimah congratulates Xi Jinping on hosting Winter Olympics, welcomes signing of Giant Panda conservation MOU

Halimah and Xi also unveiled the name of a student hostel which was part of a charity project by the Singaporean community in China.

February 06, 2022, 05:34 PM

Search for missing dog with tongue always sticking out still ongoing at Choa Chu Kang

Her owner has offered a S$500 reward for anyone who manages to find and return her.

February 06, 2022, 12:47 PM

Woman, 52, dies in suspected drowning case at Keppel Club swimming pool

Investigations are ongoing.

February 06, 2022, 12:38 PM

Man in Thailand looks just like Vin Diesel, has been dressing like him for years

Dom Thai-retto.

February 06, 2022, 12:34 PM

The S'pore youths who have never stepped into a club because of Covid-19

For two years now, Covid-19 has robbed some 18-year-olds of the rite of passage that they were meant to take. So what?

February 06, 2022, 10:16 AM

13,046 Covid-19 cases in S'pore? No worries, doctors reassure public.

This is what it is like living with endemic Covid-19.

February 06, 2022, 04:04 AM

10,390 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 5

7,505 are local cases detected via ART.

February 05, 2022, 10:56 PM

Students receive 'hell money' from University of Toronto dorm for Lunar New Year

The 'hell money' were put in red envelopes and placed in the common area.

February 05, 2022, 07:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.