FairPrice introduces new 5% discount for essential items on Fridays starting Mar. 4

NTUC FairPrice is introducing a new five per cent discount for selected items on Fridays, announced the FairPrice Group on Feb. 14.

The discount will begin on March 4, and will last until the end of the year.

Discount on Fridays

The five per cent discount on Fridays applies to a basket of 100 key essential items at all FairPrice supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Key essential items comprise daily household staples like rice, oil, eggs, milk, vegetables, meat, laundry and paper products.

This initiative complements existing discount schemes already in place for certain groups.

The full list of items can be found on the FairPrice website.

Here is a summary of FairPrice discounts on different days of the week:

"Savings from PG, MG, Seniors, CHAS Blue, and the Friday 5 percent discount is projected to exceed S$12 million in 2022," FairPrice Group said.

Prices held for coffee, tea and breakfast sets starting Feb. 14

FairPrice Group will also be reducing and holding prices for hot coffee and tea with reduced sugar or no sugar to 90 cents at more than 80 Kopitiam and NTUC Foodfare outlets starting Feb. 14.

The Group added that the price will be maintained for the rest of the year despite cost pressures.

Kopitiam and Foodfare also committed to hold prices for different variations of hot coffee and tea, as well as their signature breakfast set throughout the year.

The Group announced that Kopitiam will be expanding its Rice Garden Programme, increasing the number of Rice Garden stalls from 19 to 40 by the end of the year.

Rice Garden is an economy rice stall brand which provides a subsidised meal comprising one meat and two vegetable dishes to ComCare card holders at S$1.50 to S$1.80.

Free meal programme to be launched in second half of the year

In the second half of the year, FairPrice Group will also be launching a programme to provide free meals for the needy and a special budget meal initiative at its Kopitiam and Foodfare outlets.

More details will be provided at a later date.

"Stretch Your Dollar" programme

The announcements were part of the launch of FairPrice's “Stretch Your Dollar” programme.

FairPrice Group said that the programme aims to help consumers cope with the rising cost of living that has been exacerbated by the protracted Covid-19 situation.

It was first introduced in 2007 to 2008 during a financial crisis and was brought back from 2010 to 2011 as the economic downturn loomed.

Top images by FairPrice/Facebook.