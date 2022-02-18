Eileen Gu wins gold for third medal of Beijing Winter Olympics

Eileen Gu, the new darling of China, won gold for the freeski halfpipe on Friday, Feb. 18, to clinch her third medal at the Beijing Olympics.

The 18-year-old has won a gold and silver in two other events to become the first person to win three medals in separate freestyle skiing disciplines at the Winter Olympics.

The California-born skier is competing for team China.

Gu went top with a first-run score of 93.25.

She extended her lead with 95.25 on her second attempt.

She had the title secured before she even started her third and final run.

She celebrated with her coaches at the top of the halfpipe before making her way down with a relaxed and joyous victory lap to cap her successful Beijing Olympics run.

Canada's Cassie Sharpe took silver on 90.75 points, while another Canadian, Rachael Karker, claimed bronze on 87.75.

Gu said after qualifying on Feb. 17 that her grandmother would be in attendance for the final to watch her ski for the first time.

Gu said her grandmother was likely to be "unfazed and unimpressed" by the massive attention surrounding her famous granddaughter.

She posted pictures of the pair wearing sunglasses and posing with Gu's Olympic medals on Instagram on Thursday evening.

Gu has made more than US$30 million in endorsement deals alone.

Top photos via Eileen Gu Instagram

