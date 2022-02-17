Massive fire breaks out at East Coast Park on Feb. 16 night, no injuries reported

A major fire broke out at East Coast Park on Wednesday (Feb. 16) night.

Videos of the incident were shared with Mothership, showing bright orange flames with dark plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

Several police cars were also seen at the location.

Fire involved contents of a shed

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a fire at 1110 East Coast Parkway at about 9:30pm on Feb. 16.

The fire involved the contents of a shed.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a foam jet.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, added SCDF.

Top images via Cheryl Yi & Mothership reader.