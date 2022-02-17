Back

Massive fire breaks out at East Coast Park on Feb. 16 night, no injuries reported

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Syahindah Ishak | February 17, 2022, 10:14 AM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A major fire broke out at East Coast Park on Wednesday (Feb. 16) night.

Videos of the incident were shared with Mothership, showing bright orange flames with dark plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

Several police cars were also seen at the location.

Fire involved contents of a shed

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a fire at 1110 East Coast Parkway at about 9:30pm on Feb. 16.

The fire involved the contents of a shed.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a foam jet.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, added SCDF.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Cheryl Yi & Mothership reader.

8,000 in S'pore could have died in last 5 months of 2021 if not for Covid-19 vaccines

It could have been worse.

February 17, 2022, 03:01 PM

Exclusive Hypebeast x Pokémon collection available at Orchard pop-up from Feb. 18

Gotta catch 'em all.

February 17, 2022, 02:48 PM

2 wild boars in S'pore euthanised after residents' complaints, ACRES calls for more preventive measures

The wild boars were drawn to overflowing rubbish bins in HDB estates.

February 17, 2022, 02:13 PM

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew beaten by M'sian childhood rival Lee Zii Jia in 30 minutes

Singapore went on to be defeated 5-0 by Malaysia.

February 17, 2022, 01:47 PM

121 bank accounts linked to OCBC scam frozen by police, about S$2 million recovered: Desmond Tan

The minister noted that the incident had occurred amidst a rise in scams.

February 17, 2022, 12:46 PM

S'pore refuses to pick top marathoner Soh Rui Yong for SEA Games again

Second time he is missing SEA Games and Singapore missing out on a gold medal.

February 17, 2022, 12:16 PM

Hungry 'every minute of the day': Japanese Occupation survivors on starving during WW2

Every meal was potentially a last meal.

February 17, 2022, 12:01 PM

3,953 new BTO flats launched in Geylang, Kallang Whampoa, Tengah & Yishun

Applications are open from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23.

February 17, 2022, 11:57 AM

Actor & ex-Sibay Shiok employee Xavier Ong alleges Terence Cao owes him S$13,000 in pay

Cao is using legal means to handle the matter.

February 17, 2022, 11:03 AM

'Ah Girls Go Army' makes S$2 million in S'pore, sequel coming out in June 2022

Raking in the money regionally.

February 17, 2022, 11:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.