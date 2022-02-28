Dalai Lama on Russian invasion of Ukraine: War is outdated

Dalai Lama, 86, has issued a statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

War is outdated

His comments were posted on Facebook on Feb. 28:

I have been deeply saddened by the conflict in Ukraine. Our world has become so interdependent that violent conflict between two countries inevitably impacts the rest of the world. War is out-dated – non-violence is the only way. We need to develop a sense of the oneness of humanity by considering other human beings as brothers and sisters. This is how we will build a more peaceful world. Problems and disagreements are best resolved through dialogue. Genuine peace comes about through mutual understanding and respect for each other’s wellbeing. We must not lose hope. The 20th century was a century of war and bloodshed. The 21st century must be a century of dialogue. I pray that peace is swiftly restored ​in Ukraine. The Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama in exile

His comments, which came on the fifth day of the invasion, are typical of his previous remarks on asking humanity to achieve oneness.

But on this topic of invasion of a sovereign country, they carry weight in the geopolitical sphere and will attract attention given Russia's view of Ukraine's separatist status.

The Tibetan spiritual leader is the head monk of Tibetan Buddhism and is traditionally responsible for the governing of Tibet, until the Chinese government took control of the area in 1959 after cracking down on an attempted uprising.

China does not recognise the Tibetan government-in-exile, and views the 14th Dalai Lama, whose name is Lhamo Thondup, as a separatist who's intent on splitting Tibet from China.

The current Dalai Lama had fled into exile in India, and has been living there ever since.

China also disapproves of any engagement with him by foreign leaders, saying even though they are doing it in their personal capacity, they still represent their government, Reuters previously reported.

In a nearly four-minute video posted on his official Facebook page and website on his birthday on July 6, 2021, the Dalai Lama emphasised the importance of compassion and non-violence in one's life, while living in India.

"In spite of my old age, my face is quite handsome," he added.

