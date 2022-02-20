Back

Hospitalised S'porean actress Cynthia Koh calls for patience after hearing man scream at 2 nurses

It was 12:30 in the morning.

Mandy How | February 20, 2022, 05:59 PM

Singaporean actress Cynthia Koh is urging members of the public to show more kindness and patience towards healthcare workers after witnessing a screaming episode during her hospital stay.

The Mediacorp artiste posted to her Instagram Stories on Feb. 15, to bring attention to the plight of overworked healthcare workers.

The 48-year-old pointed out the manpower shortage in the healthcare industry, in addition to the fact that they have been fighting on the front lines for the past two years due to the pandemic.

"I don't think it's about paying them more... money cannot buy the rest that your body needs. Money cannot buy the time you have lost not seeing your family for the festive [occasions] for the last few years."

According to 8 Days, Koh was admitted to Mount Alvernia Hospital in late January for pelvic inflammatory disease.

While she was there, the actress overheard a male patient screaming at two nurses at 12:30am, as his HDMI cable could not be connected to the television.

The screaming was so loud that Koh could hear it from her room.

Afterwards, Koh noticed that one of the nurses was so shaken, she forgot to turn on the intravenous drip machine after hooking Koh up to it.

The man was apparently discharged from Mount Alvernia the next day, and went to another hospital instead.

"Please remember that it's a hospital, not a hotel. [...] Please place self-entitlement issues at the excess baggage counter. You don't need it," Koh wrote.

The actress said that she will not be describing the man, but shamed him for being "unkind" to the nurses and "an asshole to the ladies".

On Feb. 18, Koh updated followers that her recovery is still in progress, and that she hopes to be able to skate soon.

Top image via Cynthia Koh's Instagram page

