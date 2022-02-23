Back

You can ask MOM for help if employer asks you for MC when you get Covid-19

Employers should not be asking for MCs in such extraordinary times.

Belmont Lay | February 23, 2022, 04:18 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Employers in Singapore should not be requesting medical certificates from employees who test positive for Covid-19 as the healthcare system here is already taxed due to the Omicron wave, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Feb. 22.

Employers and company human resource departments should excuse employees from returning to their workplaces and not make staff produce recovery memos or medical assessments from a doctor before being allowed back to work, Tan told reporters at the Ministry of Manpower's headquarters in Havelock Road, according to The Straits Times.

He added that those who want an official infection record can make an appointment to undergo a self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) under supervision at one of the combined test centres or quick test centres around the island that are fully funded by the government until March 15.

The test results will be reflected on one's HealthHub status within 30 minutes.

An SMS notification of the test result is also sufficient documentary proof of past infection.

An appeal to employers

He added that his appeal comes after seeing many reports on social media and feedback from colleagues about long lines at clinics and hospital emergency departments here.

Tan said he understood that there may be absenteeism concerns, but he called on HR departments and managers to exercise understanding.

"This is just a phase we are going through," he said.

Under Protocol 2, those down with Covid-19 should just isolate at home for the first 72 hours after testing positive, take an ART after three days, and end isolation after getting a negative result.

Tan previously said employees whose employers insist on MCs for sick leave for Covid-19 infection can approach MOM for further assistance.

Employers must provide leeway

Employers must also familiarise themselves with prevailing Covid-19 health protocols, and let staff back into workplaces after the required isolation period, Tan said.

This call for more understanding comes after general practitioner clinics, polyclinics and hospital emergency departments (EDs) here are stretched due to the latest Omicron surge.

"Doctors have also shared that many patients have been visiting them for the sole purpose of obtaining medical certificates just so they can submit them to their workplaces," Tan said

Tan said such visits are unnecessary.

However, in a written reply in Parliament on Feb. 18, Tan had said that MOM, the Singapore National Employers Federation and the National Trades Union Congress have not come across disputes arising from employers not allowing workers to self-isolate under Protocol 2 without an MC.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Healthcare workers pen anonymous open letters: S'pore nurses can't even rest, quitting in droves

Healthcare workers are taking to social media anonymously to call attention to their plight.

February 23, 2022, 04:13 PM

Man, 58, found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat after neighbour notices odour

Police investigations are still ongoing.

February 23, 2022, 03:51 PM

Cold Storage in Causeway Point closing down after 23 years

Last day on Feb. 27, 2022.

February 23, 2022, 03:23 PM

Biden announces 'first tranche' of sanctions on Russian financial institutions, elites & sovereign debt

Biden said the U.S. will respond to Russia's actions, not its words.

February 23, 2022, 03:20 PM

S$42 fan screening tickets for Jujutsu Kaisen movie from Feb. 23, includes premiums like EZ-Link cards & posters

Fan screening will happen over three weekends from Mar. 5, 2022.

February 23, 2022, 02:44 PM

Popular gelato brand Birds of Paradise opens 3rd outlet in Tanjong Pagar

Hopefully shorter queues.

February 23, 2022, 01:27 PM

S'pore boyfriend rents Vespa with sidecar for romantic anniversary, gets girlfriend drenched in rain

Love is kind, love is patient. Love is also wet.

February 23, 2022, 12:51 PM

Lawyer M Ravi to face contempt of court proceedings for alleging bias against judges & interrupting them

Disciplinary complaints were also filed against the lawyer.

February 23, 2022, 12:47 PM

Hong Kong turns into ghost city as Omicron crushes all social activities

Not the Hong Kong people recognise.

February 23, 2022, 12:22 PM

Instant 'ling ling juan' selling at 7-Eleven S'pore upgrades your instant noodles for just S$1

Dip and eat.

February 23, 2022, 12:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.