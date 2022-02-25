Back

S'pore bride & groom get Covid-19 just as wedding day about to arrive, no choice but to postpone

Not a case of a runaway groom, fortunately.

Low Jia Ying | February 25, 2022, 11:32 AM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A bride in Singapore posted a cheeky TikTok video on Sunday (Feb. 20) asking if people knew where her groom went, as he did not show up on their wedding day.

She later revealed that both her and her groom contracted Covid-19 just days before their wedding day, and subsequently postponed the wedding by a month.

@iamjoyceyap #covid19 #omicron ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

The bride explained in greater detail what had happened in videos uploaded to her TikTok account, @iamjoyceyap.

Wedding had to be postponed after both of them tested positive

She shared that on Feb. 14, the couple had gone to collect their marriage certificate from the Registry of Marriages (ROM) in preparation for their wedding on Feb. 20.

In her video, she said that her fiancé started to feel unwell after that.

He took an ART test, and unfortunately, it came back with a positive result.

They called the wedding coordinator to inform them about his positive result, but was told that any postponements would result in extra charges.

They then decided to keep to the original date, as the groom would have completed the five-day isolation period by then, and hopefully would have felt better too.

However, she tested positive a few days later on Feb. 17.

The couple was left with no choice but to postpone the wedding and to pay the additional cost.

Made calls to vendors, wedding guests and ROM

After the bride tested positive, the couple called up their relatives and friends to inform about the postponement of their wedding, and reminded them not to show up on the original date.

They also had to inform their bridal studio, makeup artist, gown and suit vendors, solemniser and bridal company about the sudden changes.

"Super thankful that everyone has been so understanding and easy to work with," wrote the bride.

Changing the wedding date last minute was not much of an issue legally either, as ROM gave them the go ahead for postponing the wedding.

They will have to get married within a year of when the the notice of marriage was filed and pay a S$25 administrative fee.

"[I] just hope we can get married next month without any issue again," wrote the bride.

@iamjoyceyap Reply to @beowtan_ #covid19 #covidwedding ♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All photos via @iamjoyceyap/TikTok

13 Ukrainian border guards killed after telling Russian warship to ‘go f*ck yourself’

They were defending Ukraine's Snake Island in the Black Sea.

February 25, 2022, 01:34 PM

Ukraine ambassador to S'pore says 'world will suffer' if it doesn't stop 'Russian aggression'

Kateryna Zelenko echoed calls from Kyiv to cut Russia off from the SWIFT global interbank payments system, describing the sanction as a "painful measure".

February 25, 2022, 12:47 PM

Russia seizes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant from Ukraine: Ukrainian official

The IAEA has called for "maximum restraint" to avoid putting the country's nuclear facilities at risk.

February 25, 2022, 12:20 PM

Ukraine president vows to stay in capital as Russian invaders close in

Russian troops looking to capture capital and topple the Ukrainian presidency.

February 25, 2022, 12:00 PM

Biden says Putin 'chose this war', announces more sanctions including targeting Russian tech imports

Biden also announced additional support for NATO allies.

February 25, 2022, 11:24 AM

S'pore police & SCDF received 'several calls' regarding tremors, advise public to remain calm

Remain calm.

February 25, 2022, 11:20 AM

Tremors felt in Sengkang, Whampoa, Woodlands following 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia

Tremors felt in Malaysia too.

February 25, 2022, 11:04 AM

Russia arrests more than 850 people for protesting against its invasion of Ukraine

The government had earlier warned its citizens of the legal repercussions should they decide to partake in anti-war protests.

February 25, 2022, 10:29 AM

All TVB productions halted after multiple staff test positive for Covid-19, including veteran actor Law Lok-lam

Workspaces will undergo deep cleaning.

February 25, 2022, 10:26 AM

McDonald’s China serves coriander McFlurry for a few days

Hello? Police?

February 25, 2022, 04:18 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.