AVS investigators seize 19 Corgis & Shiba Inu from unlicensed breeder, couple assisting with investigations

19 Corgis and Shiba Inu from an unlicensed dog breeder were seized by investigators from the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) on Feb. 9, 2022.

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is under the National Parks Board (NParks) and serves as the main touchpoint for animal and veterinary matters in Singapore.

A woman and her husband are currently assisting AVS with investigations.

What happened

According to a press release by NParks on Feb. 16, investigators inspected the couple's residential premises after a tip-off that it was being used for breeding and selling the dogs.

19 dogs, including adult Corgis, Corgi puppies and adult Shiba Inu were seized.

The dogs are now under the care of AVS in the Animal Management Centre.

NParks said that pet owners and the public have a role to play in ensuring animal health and welfare:

"AVS strongly encourages prospective pet owners to adopt their pets from animal welfare groups or to purchase their pets from licensed pet shops. Prospective pet owners should not purchase from unknown sources including those on online platforms, as the health status of these animals are unknown and may carry diseases."

NParks added that these animals could be smuggled and/or not bred according to animal health and care standards imposed by AVS.

Licensed pet shops are those who maintain records of each animal kept in their premises, including the source, import date, importer, date of reception and date of sale of the animal.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, those who keep animals in captivity for sale without a license can be fined up to S$5,000, and/or jailed up to 6 months.

Under the same Act, the penalty for using premises as a farm without a license is a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or up to one year’s imprisonment.

